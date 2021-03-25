‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Derek Hough Joins TV Series

Derek Hough has been a professional dancer and judge on Dancing With the Stars, and now the Emmy-Award-winning choreographer is taking his talents elsewhere. Hough will debut on Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in season 2 of the show.

Hough will play the character Zack, who is a Broadway star coming home to direct a theater program at East High’s rival school. He also plays the ex-boyfriend of Miss Jenn, played by Kate Reinders.

When talking to People about his role, Hough said that he plays a character that is completely different than who he actually is in his life.

“He’s a little bit of a baddie – or the opposition,” Hough told the outlet. “It was fun to lean into just being a little smug. In life, I’m very self-deprecating and a goofball really, so it was fun to play that character. And to sing a little bit and to dance.”

Hough Joins Season Two of the Series

Hough said that there is flirtation happening between his character and Miss Jenn as well, which fans should expect to be a little bit steamy.

“There’s definitely some flirtation happening there,” he told People. “It’s sort of playful but also quite seriously competitive. It’s a weird combination of, ‘Remember that time?’ and also, ‘You look really good,’ and also, ‘I’m gonna kick your butt.'”

Unfortunately, Hough’s role didn’t allow him much time to work with the young cast members, but he did tell People he thinks they’re very talented.

Hough Admires Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the stars of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Hough admires her talent.

“Honestly, I heard [‘Drivers License’], and I was like, ‘This is a great song,'” he shared. “It was all over TikTok and all these things, and I didn’t even put two and two together. Then eventually, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s Olivia! That’s amazing!’ And then you started hearing about all the backstory. … And the only thing I could think about, honestly, during all that was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve been there. A hundred times.’ When I was going to school, you go through that time — and I think we can all relate to that.”

Hough also took the time to open up about what it was like learning that World of Dance, a show he’s been a part of for three seasons, was canceled. He shared that he’d known the show wasn’t coming back for quite some time, but he loved working with J Lo and Ne-Yo.

“But I’m really, really excited about where I am right now with Dancing With the Stars and with ABC and Disney, and I have a new show that I’m very, very, very excited about that is extremely challenging but is sort of a dream project,” he said. “I can’t say what it is yet, but we’ll probably be announcing it relatively soon.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 premieres on Disney+ on May 14.

