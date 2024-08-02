Derek Hough Has ‘Exciting News’ for Fans Ahead of Season 33

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough is going back on tour.

“Exciting News! Announcing my brand new National Tour ‘DANCE FOR THE HOLIDAYS,'” Hough captioned an Instagram post on July 30. “Get ready for amazing dancing, stunning choreography, uplifting performances, live music, and an epic production,” the caption continued.

The news comes after Hough wrapped his successful Symphony of Dance tour. Hough will be heading out on the road from November 1 through December 29. He will still serve as a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” season 33, which premieres in September.

Fans Are Excited About Derek Hough’s New Tour

There is a description of the upcoming show on Hough’s official website.

“Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is an all new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect,” it reads.

Following the tour announcement, Hough received quite a bit of positive feedback as fans are super excited to see him on the road once more.

“I absolutely shrieked when I opened Instagram. See you in Indianapolis,” one person wrote.

“SCREAMMMM! I’m so excited I just spilled my drink,” someone else added.

“So looking good forward to this,” a third comment read.

“Omg omg omg I will be there!!!!” echoed a fourth Instagram user.

Hayley Erbert Will Be Supporting Her Husband but Not Dancing This Time Around

In 2023, Hough enlisted his wife, Hayley Erbert, to be a part of the Symphony of Dance tour. The ballroom pros had been traveling all over the country until the beginning of December when Erbert suffered a medical emergency. At that time, Hough canceled the remainder of the tour until further notice.

In an update posted to his Instagram feed on December 8, 2023, Hough said he and Erbert were going through an “incredibly unfathomable and life changing time.” Erbert underwent a craniectomy after doctors found a hematoma.

On February 14, 2024, Hough took to Instagram to announce that the tour was back on.

“Hey, everyone! So, I am so thrilled to be announcing the continuation of my Symphony of Dance tour,” Hough said. “This includes the rescheduled dates from December and some brand new dates. So, for any fan that still has tickets from the December dates, those will still be valid for the rescheduled shows,” he continued.

Fortunately, Erbert was feeling well enough to dance. For the holiday tour, however, it seems as though Erbert will be taking a break.

“My babe is going back out on the road! But this time… it’s for the holidays,” she captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on July 31.

