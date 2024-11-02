Derek Hough Injured Ahead of New Tour Opening Night

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough was injured while rehearsing for his new holiday tour.

“Ok! Last night was the first run-through of ‘Dance for the Holidays’ and, as you can tell, I went pretty hard,” Hough said on his Instagram Stories on November 1, pointing to his face. He closed his eye, which appeared a little swollen and quite bruised.

“Punched myself in the face by accident. But we were having a good ‘ole time. So, if you see me on stage looking a little extra fabulous with this eyeshadow, then you know what that is,” he added.

Night one of the “Dance for the Holidays” tour kicked off November 1 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hough encouraged fans to get their tickets and “come check out [his] black eye.” Thankfully, Hough’s injury shouldn’t affect the scheduled tour dates — or his dancing.

‘Dance for the Holidays’ Is Derek Hough’s First Holiday Show

Play

Hough appeared on “Live! With Kelly and Mark” in October 2024 where he discussed his holiday tour.

“This is actually the first time that I’m doing a holiday show. A Christmas show,” he said. “So, going on the road. We’re going to do 40 cities starting November 1 through December 29. I’m coming to here, New York, the Beacon Theater, and all over the country,” he added.

“It’s great. I mean, the music, the costumes, just the feeling. And this year has kind of been a year of miracles for us,” he continued, referring to his wife’s medical emergency.

“And to sort of, like, bring that into the show… it’s going to be a great show for the whole family. So, please come! You’re going to love it,” he said.

Hough was on tour in 2023 for a show called “Symphony of Dance” that ran through the holidays, but wasn’t holiday-themed.

Hayley Erbert Is Joining Derek Hough on Tour

Hough’s wife, Hayley Erbert, has gotten clearance from her doctors to dance again, though she’s being very mindful of her health.

Erbert also stars in “Dance for the Holidays.” She made the announcement in September on social media.

“Guess who’s hitting the road for the Holidays?! I’m very excited to announce that I will be joining another tour with my husband, but this time with a twist. Come see us Dance For the Holidays! Make sure you get your tickets,” Erbert captioned a post.

On October 16, Erbert made her official return to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom. She and Hough danced a contemporary routine to Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.”

“Thank you for all of the love around our performance last night. What a crazy, emotional year it has been, but being able to perform for you all with my beautiful husband last night, was beyond anything I even thought would be possible 10 months ago. The support you all have shown me through this journey has given me the strength to recover in such a remarkable way, and for that, I cannot show my appreciation enough,” Erbert captioned an Instagram post after the performance aired.

READ NEXT: Mark Ballas’ Son Makes Surprise Appearance on Social Media