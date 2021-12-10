What DWTS Fans Really Think About Derek Hough as Judge

Derek Hough is a professional dancer and a six-time Mirrorball Trophy winner on “Dancing With the Stars.” For season 30, Hough stepped in as a judge on the show for the first time.

Hough joined long-time judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel for all of season 30. While most fans would say Hough is one of the best professional dancers to be on the show, that does not always lend itself to what they think about his judging style and overall effectiveness in that position.

Now that the season has wrapped, some fans have shared their thoughts about Hough’s place on the judging panel.

Fans Think Hough Is Better at Dancing Than Judging

On one Reddit thread titled, “what are your thoughts on derek as judge,” fans talked about what they thought about Hough on the panel.

“Better teacher and choreographer than a judge, but a fair judge who gives solid feedback even if he does overscore a bit often,” the first reply stated.

Other fans agreed, adding that they believe Hough does overscore contestants. Many of the replies state that they think he makes up for it by giving out plenty of constructive criticism.

“Love him! I do think he’s scared to be the bad guy a little bit and he needs to be a little bit more harsh sometimes, but overall I think he’s great and I like that he gives them things they can improve on for next week and doesn’t just tell them what was wrong with that dance because they probably won’t dance that style again,” another person wrote.

Fans agreed that Hough is a nice guy who does not like being overly critical, and others said that three judges was enough and the show should not move forward with four.

“As I’ve said before, [Carrie Ann], Len and Bruno work really well together, they don’t need anyone else,” one person commented.

Some people did think that Hough should stick around as a judge.

“I like him and think he should stay,” one reply stated. “He gives good constructive feedback very often. However, I think sometimes he falls down the annoying trap of being overly positive to the point of overscoring and not critiquing flaws and areas that need improvement.”

Carrie Ann Inaba Says Having Four Judges Is ‘Challenging’

Carrie Ann Inaba chatted with TV Line about the show and having four judges, which she said was more challenging than just having three judges.

“The one thing that’s more challenging with four of us is that I don’t have the same amount of time to speak [after dances],” Inaba shared with the outlet. “I don’t always get to say all I want to say. I give contestants advice on what to work on for next week.”

She added, “Sometimes, I don’t feel I can get to it as eloquently as I’d like. I don’t get to [deliver] the compliments along with what to work on. It’s because of time. I think the couples want to hear how they can improve, so I try to get to that part right away.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

