WATCH: DWTS Fans ‘Amazed’ By Derek Hough & Len Goodman’s Video

As Len Goodman prepared to say goodbye to “Dancing With the Stars,” he filmed an extremely fun dancing video with fellow judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Watch the video below:

Derek Hough Said He Was ‘Genuinely Surprised’ That Len Goodman Got in on This Video

@derekhough He did it!!! I genuinely was surprised when he said “Struttin”! @Dancing with the Stars DWTS @Disney+ ♬ Struttin – thumpasaurusmusic

In the TikTok video, Hough approached Goodman outside of his trailer and said, “Hey Len, wanna do a TikTok with me?,” to which Goodman replied, “I’ve done it once, what do you want out of life?”

“C’mon man, they’re begging for it. They want you to do it, come on,” urged Hough, to which Goodman replied, “Well, I’ll tell you what. There is one number I really like.”

Cut to — Goodman showing off his best struttin’ moves, including smacking his own butt.

In the caption on the TikTok video, Hough wrote that he was “genuinely surprised” that Goodman joined in for this “Struttin'” video.

The video also has some excellent dance moves from Inaba, Tonioli, and Hough himself, plus a cute moment of Goodman and Hough dancing on the set of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Fans Are Losing It Over Goodman’s Dancing

In the comments on the TikTok video, fans are losing their minds over Goodman cutting loose behind the scenes.

“It’s a TEN for LEN!” wrote one fan.

Another wrote, “He ate and left no crumbs,” to which Hough posted a laughing emoji and wrote, “Haha, no crumbs.”

A third fan wrote, “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” and a fourth added, “I love the godfather/godson type of relationship you have.”

Another fan wrote, “I’m so gonna miss Len after he retires,” and a sixth fan added, “This put a huge smile on my face!”

TikTok singer and dancer Sarah Maddack added, “I am amazed and delighted.”

Thumpasaurus, the group behind the song “Struttin'” definitely noticed and wrote, “OH HELLO WOW!!! Beautiful struts all across the board. Sensational. Thank you for using our song.”

On Instagram, where Hough also posted the video, several “Dancing With the Stars” cast members were excited to see Goodman dance.

“This is so good!” wrote former troupe member and Hough’s fiancee Hayley Erbert.

“Len! This makes me so happy,” wrote judge Inaba.

“So freaking good,” added pro Gleb Savchenko.

One fan added, “Love how Len dances also with his mouth, his face expressions are everything.”

Another fan floated the idea of the judges performing on the show, writing, “I will love to see all the judges performing a number and showing their dancing skills.”

A third fan posted an emotional message to the retiring judge, writing, “Oh Len. You will be so greatly missed, the show will not be the same without you. I’ve loved watching you for the past almost 20 years. Thank you.”

As Goodman announced during the November 14 live show, he is retiring at the end of season 31 to spend more time with his grandchildren in England. The season 31 finale on November 21 will be his final episode. It will also be the final episode where Cheryl Burke dances as a pro dancer; she announced on Instagram on November 20 that she is hanging up her dancing shoes.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale airs Monday, November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Disney Plus.