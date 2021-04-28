Derek Hough Weighs In On Len Goodman Returning to DWTS

“Dancing With the Stars” professional-dancer-turned-judge Derek Hough recently offered his thoughts on Len Goodman’s return and what he thinks season 30 will be like. Here’s what he had to say.

Hough Is Worried He and Goodman Will Disagree On Things

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Hough was asked about the upcoming season, which will feature four judges for the first time since season 24 when Hough’s sister Julianne Hough was last on the panel beside Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Hough said that while he’s excited about Goodman’s return, he is also expecting some disagreements between himself and the returning judge because he sees himself and Goodman as “quite different” in their judging styles.

“I’m looking forward to Len being back because I think that he just adds so much. I think that just having that Brit. You just need that Brit, man. You need him in the room. He’s the man!” said Hough, adding, “It’ll be interesting to see that dynamic. I feel like him and I are quite different. We’re very different, I should say. So it’ll be interesting to see how we feel and if we disagree on a lot of things. And I’m sure we will.”

Hough also said that he’s “always rooting” for the couples to do well, adding, “I want everybody to go out there and do great.”

Hough went on to say that this will be a new thing for him, “to be on the side of the judges’ table with Len,” and he’s not sure what it will be like — or where he’s going to sit.

“I wonder what that energy is going to be like. And, actually more importantly, what side am I going to sit on? Am I going to be between Bruno and Len … or am I going to be between Carrie Ann? Because that’s going to … I don’t know. Who knows? It’s the important things, the important things!” said Hough.

Hough is Excited For What’s in Store for Season 30

While Goodman returning may be the cause of some uncertainty, Hough is definitely excited about what is coming for the milestone 30th season — when nobody thought it would go on for that long.

“I’m very excited. It’s extraordinary,” said Hough. “Unbelievable to think that it’s season 30. Wow, it sounds crazy to say that out loud. I remember joining season five, and I can’t remember who it was, but somebody said something like, ‘Oh yeah, this show has two more seasons left in it.’ And here we are, in season 30. It’s pretty extraordinary. But it just shows what an amazing show it is.”

He also said he’s just as curious as the fans are as to what season 30 will look like.

“I’m curious about what we’re going to do for season 30, because it’s such a huge milestone,” said Hough. “I’m curious to know what’s the plan. Is it going to be just like, ‘We’re going to approach this like any other season?’ Or is it going to be sort of a tribute? Who knows? I don’t know.”

There has been talk that season 30 is going to be the show’s second all-star season or perhaps a retrospective season that features early-outs, i.e. people who were eliminated shockingly early or people who had to withdraw due to injury. Fans are eagerly awaiting news on what to expect — but the pro dancers are already weighing in on who they’d pick for their all-star choice.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

