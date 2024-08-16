DWTS Cast Member Talks ‘Looming’ Issues With Derek Hough

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” host Julianne Hough is opening up about the relationship she has with her brother, Derek Hough. However, amid Hayley Erbert’s health emergency, the Hough siblings have ironed things out.

“Something happens and it just is like a clean slate. Especially with what just happened with Derek and Hayley, there could have been little things just kind of looming or lingering in the background, but when you’re left with life-or-death situations, nothing else matters,” Julianne Hough told People magazine.

“Whatever little things of competition there are or whatever it might be, those things just go away,” she added.

Erbert suffered a cranial hematoma in December 2023 and needed emergency surgery.

Derek & Julianne Hough’s Fights Don’t Last Long

In another interview with People magazine that was published on July 8, 2024, Derek Hough explained how he and his sister deal with conflict.

First, when asked if the two ever fights, Derek Hough laughed and said, “We’re siblings!”

“I definitely think that we understand each other’s intentions if we do. So if we ever do have a little misunderstanding or a fight, they’re very short-lived,” he continued, adding, “I think we’ve had a very unique upbringing as well, where we moved to England. I was 12 years old, she was nine years old. So we really looked out for each other. We’re like a team.”

Indeed a team, Derek and Julianne Hough have worked together on a variety of projects over the years that extend beyond “Dancing With the Stars.” Most recently, they joined forces to launch a dance convention and competition tour in a partnership with DanceOne.

Julianne Hough Feels Hurt When She’s ‘Not Connected’ With Her Brother

When Erbert was in the hospital, Julianne Hough took to her Instagram Stories to encourage fans to pray.

“Please pray and send all your love, healing, and light to Hayley and Derek,” she wrote, adding the prayer hands emoji. “Thank you from the depths of our families hearts,” she added.

She offered her support to her brother during the trying time. In fact, when Derek Hough attended the Emmys, it was his sister who was by his side. She took to Instagram to share a video of footage that she captured from the night out.

“What an honor to present last night at the 75th Creative Arts Emmys, and an even bigger honor to have stood there in support as my brother won his 4th Emmy,” she captioned the post. “Not only is he the most nominated choreographer (14 times!) in history, but to have won such an amazing award after this past month was an extraordinary way to welcome Derek home – a true depiction of experiencing the highs and lows while so gracefully showing up in gratitude Derek! So proud of you! Love you,” she added.

In her interview with People months later, Julianne Hough shared how tough it is when she and her brother aren’t on the same page.

“The thing that hurts the most is when we’re not connected,” she told the outlet.

“And so sometimes you do the thing that hurts the most, which is remove yourself because you’re trying to protect yourself. So our family is like any other family. We have our situations and our s—, but our deepest desire is to connect. And I think we all really have a strong desire to make that happen,” she added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum ‘Just Friends’ With Woman at His Home Amid Divorce