‘DWTS’ Pro Derek Hough Lost Two Mirrorball Trophies!

The Dancing With the Stars prized Mirrorball Trophy is not just something they talk about in the ballroom. The winning pair actually gets two Mirrorball Trophies, one for each of them, to take home and display proudly in their house for everyone to see.

But pro-partner-turned-judge Derek Hough has apparently won so many times that he has too many Mirrorball Trophies to keep track of. Here’s what happened.

Hough Lost Two of His Trophies Somehow, So He Asked the Show to Remake Them

In a new Instagram video, Hough revealed that he lost two of his Mirrorball Trophies, but apparently, the folks over at Dancing With the Stars were kind enough to remake them for him.

“OK, so, I lost two of my trophies. But look! I got them remade! Look at this, brand new!” he said with a laugh as he put them in his trophy cupboard. “Alright, the collection’s complete.”

We have so many thoughts and questions. First of all, it was extremely kind of Dancing With the Stars not to just say, “Too bad, dude. Should have kept better track of your trophies!”

Secondly, those things are MASSIVE. How on earth did he manage to lose not one, but two of his Mirrorball Trophies?!

Finally, it looks as though he got them remade only to… stick them in a cupboard in the garage?! Something that his girlfriend Hayley Erbert immediately confirmed in the comments on the post.

“And in the garage they go,” she wrote with two laughing emojis, to which a ton of fans responded with laughing emojis and loving that she affectionately called him out.

But singer Natasha Bedingfield chimed in with, “So cute that u keep them hidden still! Humble brag.”

Maybe Erbert Will Have Her Own Garage Cupboard for Trophies Someday

The Dancing With the Stars fans have started an online petition to get Hough’s longtime girlfriend Erbert hired on as a professional partner. She previously appeared on the show in the troupe — that’s how she and Hough met — but she hasn’t danced as a pro on any of the seasons. Maybe if Cheryl Burke retires, as she has hinted she might, Erbert could replace her?

For the record, Hough’s six wins on Dancing With the Stars came in season 7 with Brooke Burke, season 10 with Nicole Scherzinger, season 11 with Jennifer Grey, season 16 with Kellie Pickler, season 17 with Amber Riley, and season 21 with Bindi Irwin. His final season as a pro was season 23.

The trophies in his Instagram video are engraved, so we wonder which two he managed to lose?!

Also, Hough’s six wins are far and away the most for any pro dancer. The next closest pros are those who have won twice, which include Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, his sister Julianne Hough, Kym Johnson, and Peta Murgatroyd.

Dancing With the Stars will return for its 30th season in spring 2021. There is no word yet on if Hough will continue to judge the long-running dance competition series or if British judge Len Goodman will be able to fly over to the U.S. to participate.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Holiday Routine to ‘Jingle Bells’