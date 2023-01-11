Derek Hough & Sister Julianne Hough Mourn Shocking Loss

Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough are mourning the loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022. The Houghs were left stunned after hearing the news of tWitch’s death, which was completely unexpected.

In the time since, the brother sister duo have shared tributes to tWitch and have also shown their love and support for tWitch’s wife, Allison Holker, who previously appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” as a pro dancer.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” Holker said in a statement to People magazine at the time of tWitch’s death. She called him the “backbone” of the family and said that she would forever “honor his memory.”

Both Derek Hough and Julianne Hough have been expressing their thoughts on the loss and are some of the first of the DWTS family to comment whenever Holker posts on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Houghs Have Been Sending Holker Their Love

On December 21, 2022, Holker broke her social media silence following her husband’s tragic death.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she captioned a picture of her and her husband. The comments section of the post quickly filled up with condolences from thousands of people around the globe.

“We love you Ally. We all have you,” Derek Hough wrote, adding the prayer hands emoji.

“Wrapping you and your family in so much love,” Julianne Hough said.

On January 6, 2023, Holker returned to social media for the first time since to share another tribute to tWitch.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together,” Holker captioned a video filled with memories of the times she shared with her husband over the years.

The Hough siblings took to the comments once more.

“A true Icon . We love you Allison,” wrote Derek Hough.

“He left his legacy in and with all of you Allison. Love you,” Julianne Hough added.

Derek Hough Previously Paid Tribute to tWitch on His Instagram Feed

Shortly after learning of tWitch’s untimely death, Derek Hough posted a tribute to him on Instagram, penning a heartfelt caption and sending his love to Holker and the couple’s three young children.

“My heart is aching for @allisonholker and their beautiful family during this time. My mind is clinging to memories of the dear friend we have all lost. When I think of twitch I think of Wisdom, Love, Light and Laughter,” Derek Hough captioned a photo of himself with tWitch.

“He brought joy to everyone he encountered and was an inspiration to all. It’s gonna take some time to fully process this. May you rest in peace my friend. We love you,” he added.

