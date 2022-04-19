DWTS’ Derek Hough Shares Funny Video, Says He’s ‘Officially Made It’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and judge Derek Hough is celebrating his career after he says he knows he’s “officially made it.”

In a funny video that he posted to his Instagram Stories, Hough tells his followers that he knows he’s made it now based on something that happened during the NBA Playoffs.

“I’m getting a lot of videos sent to me right now from all my friends because apparently, I’ve made the NBA halftime show,” he said. “I’m very proud of my work that they’ve displayed on there. So, without further ado, enjoy.”

He captioned the video “I’ve officially made it.”

Hough then shows a clip from the halftime show where the analysts show funny tweets from people watching the game and hashtag them #NBAonTNT.

The tweet in question includes a gif of Hough talking at a fast speed, and the text reads, “Shaq lip-syncing Kenny.”

In the background, one of the analysts tells Shaquille O’Neal, “you look good, man” in reference to the tweet.

Hough Reacted to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Moving to Disney+

Derek Hough and other cast members of “Dancing With the Stars” took the time to react to the show’s move to Disney+ after it was announced.

He posted on his Instagram Stories at the time, writing, “DWTS has always been a trail blazer. NEW CHAPTER.”

Cheryl Burke, another professional dancer on the show, told Us Weekly that she’s excited because it means that viewers on both coasts can vote at the same time rather than the west coast being left out.

“It’s an exciting new chapter for the show and the streaming world in general,” she said. “Now the west coast can vote in real time. I’m excited for the show possibilities over at Disney+ and am daydreaming about how we’re going to pull off quick changes and set changes with no commercial breaks!”

She added, “I think it’s great that we’ll have an opportunity for potential new fans to discover us and know that this change will give our loyal followers over the last 30 seasons something to look forward to as well.”

Hough Is Headed Back to Vegas

Hough is headed back to Vegas for his residency, he announced in February 2022.

“WE’RE BACK BABY!” he wrote on Instagram on February 8. “After last years incredible success we’ve decided to keep this party going in LAS VEGAS !!!! MAY – SEPTEMBER . I can’t wait to get back in there and put on an amazing show for you all. Here we go!!! @venetianvegas.”

Hough’s “No Limits” show runs around 90-minutes and features many different kinds of dancing including tap, ballroom, salsa and hip hop. There’s a live band that accompanies the dancers, and Derek himself even picks up a guitar and sings on stage at one point.

Hough is joined by his long-time girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, during the show.

There have been no casting announcements about “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, and with the move to a new service, it’s unclear when those announcements would be made. If the show sticks with the schedule that has been adhered to for the last few years, it should return in September 2022 and casting will be announced in the weeks leading up to that premiere.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

