WATCH: Derek Hough Invites Superstar to Perform at His Wedding

Derek Hough, former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and current “Dancing With the Stars” judge, has invited a friend who happens to be a music superstar to perform at his wedding.

Hough and his now-fiance Hayley Erbert got engaged in 2022 and announced the news on June 2, 2022. They told People at the time that they do not want a long engagement.

“I just don’t think it fully makes sense,” Erbert told the outlet at the time. “We waited [seven years] to get engaged, it’s like we’re just ready for that next chapter of our lives.”

Hough posted a video on Instagram, writing in the video text, “When you ask [Michael] Buble to sing at your wedding.”

The actual audio from the video is not the two men talking to each other. Instead, it’s audio from a phone call from the movie I Love You, Man.

“Well I will see you there, or I will see you on another time,” the music star says to Hough in the video, to which Hough replies, “that’s very confusing. I don’t know if you’re gonna come or not.”

Buble added, “No, I’ll be there, I’ll be there.”

Hough seemed to confirm Buble would perform at the wedding in the caption.

“He said ‘laters on the menjay’ so basically a blood oath #Iloveyouman,” Hough wrote.

Fans Are Excited About the Possibility

Fans took to Hough’s Instagram comments to let him know they’d love it if Buble performed at his wedding.

Music star Natasha Bedingfield commented, “Ok, so this is a wedding I got to be at.”

Hough’s soon-to-be wife also commented on the video with two heart-eyes emojis.

“I feel like a @michaelbuble + @msamberpriley duet would bring the house down. Just saying…” another person wrote.

Riley was Hough’s partner on “Dancing With the Stars” season 17, and the pair won the show together. The two reunited for Hough’s “Derek and Julianne Hough Present Step Into: The Movies” in 2021.

Hough Recently Opened Up About Embracing Flaws

Hough has been open about embracing his flaws in both life and dance.

“I used to get really mad at myself when I would mess up or fall,” Hough shared on Instagram alongside multiple photos and a video of him dancing and messing up alongside his fiancé Hayley Erbert. “But embracing the flawed moments is so much more fun. Accepting and just laughing about a mistake that is out of your hands, especially with your love makes life so much more enjoyable.”

He added, “Of course, I’m just talking about dancing not life” followed by a laughing emoji.

Hayley Erbert, Hough’s fiancé, responded to the video in an adorable way.

“I’ll fall with/for you any day,” Erbert wrote in the comment section.

Hough and Erbert are currently performing multiple times a week at Hough’s “No Limit” residency at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, which runs through September 10, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

