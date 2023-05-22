Derek Hough Throws Out Big Names for Dream Season 32 Cast

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” will get under way in the fall of 2023 and there’s already plenty of chatter about which celebs may compete in the ballroom.

In an interview with E! News, ballroom pro turned judge Derek Hough shared a couple of people that he’d like to see take on the challenge. Hough was asked if he had the power to bring any celebrity to the ballroom, who he would choose. “Ana de Armas,” was the first name that Hough said. “I think she’s great. I think she’d be great,” he said of the “Ghosted” star.

And the second person that Hough named was Chris Hemsworth. “I would like to see a return of Chris Hemsworth,” Hough said. “A return. Because he was on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in Australia. Go watch that,” Hough exclaimed. “He was doing a samba in an orange shirt and it’s fantastic,” he added.

While Armas and Hemsworth are unlikely to join the program, rumors about who might be on the show when it returns in the fall have already started.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix May Join the Season 32 Cast

Production is usually very tight-lipped about the celebs they ink deals with season after season and the big announcement is saved for a reveal on “Good Morning America.” Thanks to some work of internet sleuths — or DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt — many of the competitors end up leaking before the news is made official.

So far for 2023, there’s only been one name that has been thrown into the mix in any meaningful fashion and that’s “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix. After finding out that her longterm boyfriend Tom Sandoval had been cheating on her with her friend Raquel Leviss, the whole world seemed to become “Team Ariana,” which may have struck a chord with “Dancing With the Stars” producers.

In early April 2023, Page Six reported that Madix was in talks to compete on season 32, which would effectively make her the first star from the franchise to appear on the show.

Val Chmerkovskiy Would Love Oprah Winfrey as a Partner

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, ballroom pro and two-time Mirrorball winner Valentin Chmerkovskiy shared his dream partner. He said he’d have to pick either Oprah Winfrey or Doja Cat, both of whom would be pretty big gets for the program.

Meanwhile, fans have been trying to put together some exciting names for the new season, which will stream on Disney+ and will also be back on ABC so those without a subscription to Disney’s streaming platform will be able to tune in.

Redditors have been creating all kinds of lists and taking guesses as to who producers may cast for season 32. Though none have been confirmed, nor do they hold any value, there have been some names that come up repeatedly. They include Cyndie Lauper, John Stamos, Alyssa Milano, Lindsay Vonn, and Amanda Bynes.

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” will kick off in September 2023.

