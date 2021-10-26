WATCH: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Perform Spooky Number on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Six-time Mirrorball champion-turned “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough left the judges’ table and took to the ballroom floor once again during the Halloween episode of season 30 of the show.

Hough’s return to the ballroom floor also marked the return of his long-time girlfriend and “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Hayley Erbert. Last year, Hough earned an Emmy award for his choreography on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The performance was hyped up by Hough before he entered the ballroom on Monday, October 25, 2021.

“I’ve really enjoyed being a judge on @dancingabc but this Monday I get from behind the desk and hit the dance floor,” he wrote on Instagram. He also shared a photo of himself in hair and makeup, which he captioned “Tango of the Dead.”

Hough took the stage alongside Erbert as well as guest dancers for a performance they titled “Tango of the Dead.”

The performance told the story of Hough being brought back from the dead by his love, and it heavily featured Erbert but also featured some of the members of Hough’s current tour.

Overall, fans seemed to like Hough’s performance.

“Whoa that was one freaking incredible dance @derekhough,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Derek Hough!!!! I never want his performance to end!!! [GOAT] I have to see him in Vegas perform!!! He is soooo talented wow and his girlfriend too @dancingabc.”

“Derek Hough on his way to win another Emmy for that performance,” another wrote.

Others said they’d love to watch the couple dance together all day and said the performance was outstanding.

“I’m obsessed with Derek Hough literally a dancing inspiration,” one person tweeted.

“Mr. Derek Hough is a dance legend. He’s coming for another Emmy nomination+win!” another fan of his tweeted.

Some Fans Think Hough Will Get Married This Year

Some fans think they’ve pinpointed when Derek Hough will be marrying his girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

According to an Instagram Story posted by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, Hough and Erbert will tie the knot in December. The post did not call out the couple by name, but it was alluded to that it was their relationship referenced in the post, and many fans have taken to Reddit to say they believe the post is about Erbert and Hough.

“Fans have been wanting this TV judge to marry his girlfriend for a long time. It is unknown if she has an engagement ring yet, but they plan to marry in December,” the post read. “hey have been very private about their relationship since the beginning when she was 19 and he was 29. After six years together, they are finally making plans to make it legally binding.”

It’s not clear if this rumor will be substantiated, as the couple has not announced any plans for a wedding or engagement.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

