Derek Hough Praises Fiancée Hayley Erbert After ‘Scary’ Accident

Derek Hough thinks his fiancée is a superhero. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge spoke out during an August 2023 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” as he recounted a serious car accident the two were involved in last December.

While speaking with Clarkson, Hough, 38, revealed that his fiancée Hayley Erbert got the brunt of the injuries in the accident, and he compared her healing powers to a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It was very very scary,” Hough told Clarkson after she asked him about the accident. ”It was a wild time and, unfortunately, Hayley got super injured, you know head injury. But you know, I say that she’s like Wolverine. She heals so fast it’s unbelievable.”

Erbert, 26, chimed in from the audience to say that she was also “a really good patient.” “I was really on top of taking care of myself, like icing constantly, so I did all the right things,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be okay, that we’re okay.”

Hough reiterated that the experience was “very scary” and he thanked fans for all the love and support. “It made you just think about just life you know and just how precious it is really with someone that can be taken so quickly, so fast,” he added.

Derek Hough& Hayley Erbert Shared Details of Their Accident in December 2022

In December 2022, Hough and Erbert shared a joint Instagram post to reveal they had been involved in a serious car accident while driving on an icy mountain road.

“Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain,” Evert revealed. The two also shared footage of the damage to the vehicle as well as the trip to the emergency room to get checked out – and to get stitches above Erbert’s eye.

Hough also hit the comment section to reveal that he was very worried about Erbert immediately after the crash. “The scariest part was that Hayley doesn’t remember anything,” he wrote. “She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face.”

“That really scared me,” he added. “She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived. “

One week later, Erbert gave fans an update on her super healing powers as she showed her facial healing process.

“It was so wild, and honestly terrifying, to watch my face take a completely new shape after our accident. However, I am blown away and grateful for my body’s ability to heal so quickly,” she captioned a series of photos.

Hayley Erbert Suffered Another Injury Just Before the Car Accident

A few weeks before the car accident, Erbert suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a dance for the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale. The pro dancer had been preparing to do a finale routine with Hough, but the day before the live show she hurt herself during camera blocking.

“We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” Hough wrote. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised.”

Hough went on to say his future wife considered performing anyway, but realized she shouldn’t mess with a shoulder injury.

“As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform,” he wrote. “But sometimes, and definitely in this moment, we thought it best to dance another day.”

