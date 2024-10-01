Derek Hough Not Ruling Out Major Gig for Hayley Erbert

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough said that there’s a chance his wife, Hayley Erbert, could join the show in a big way. In an interview with SheKnows Soaps, Hough seemed to hint that his wife could become a pro on the show.

When asked if being a judge would be a conflict of interest, Hough said no.

“I don’t foresee it being a problem, you know. My sister Julianne was a judge and I was a contestant on the show. If anything, it’s actually a detriment because she definitely was harder,” Hough told the outlet.

“It’s something the producers have to decide whether they want that or not. And I’m not gonna lie, at least this year, I don’t know if I would feel extremely comfortable with a non dancer maneuvering her right now. Maybe not just yet,” he added.

Erbert has been a troupe dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” joining on season 21 and staying on through season 27. She hasn’t appeared as a pro, however.

Some DWTS Fans Have Wondered Why Hayley Erbert Hasn’t Been a Pro on the Show

Quite a few fans have wondered why Erbert hadn’t become a pro over the course of time that she’s been affiliated with the show — and with Hough.

In fact, Redditors have discussed it ad nauseam, and many have their own feelings about why Erbert hasn’t ever competed for a Mirrorball Trophy.

“There has to be 100 posts about this already. Short reason: there are a ton of other more skilled dancers that should get the spot,” one person wrote.

“She just wasn’t promoted from the troupe. There are just so many pro positions available per season and the producers just chose other professional dancers that they felt were right to fill in those positions before giving to her,” someone else added.

“She couldn’t teach or choreograph Latin ballroom even for her Juniors pairing; their dancing was very stop-and-start, like they learned it from a YouTube tutorial, and she got help choreographing their dances,” a third comment read.

Hayley Erbert Tours the Country With Derek Hough

While Hough works as a judge on “Dancing With the Stars,” he also has side projects, like his tours.

In 2023 and into 2024, he paired up with Erbert for the Symphony of Dance tour. In December 2023, Erbert actually fell ill after one of their performances and was rushed to the hospital. She underwent two surgeries after doctors found a cranial hematoma. She has since made a full recovery and has been given the all-clear to dance.

Now, Hough and Erbert are getting ready to head out on the road together for a brand new holiday tour.

“Guess who’s hitting the road for the Holidays?! I’m very excited to announce that I will be joining another tour with my husband, but this time with a twist. Come see us Dance For the Holidays! Make sure you get your tickets,” Erbert captioned an Instagram post on September 12.

The tour kicks off on November 1 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Set to Make Return to the Ballroom After 9 Months