Derek Hough Reveals His Thoughts on Tyra Banks Hosting “Dancing With the Stars”

Tyra Banks took over as the host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020, and fans have had mixed reactions to her performance in the role. Professional dancers and judges on the show, however, have spoken out in support of Banks multiple times.

Now, Derek Hough is restating how much he appreciates Banks and shared that he thought she did an amazing job in the role, in an interview with Good Housekeeping.

Hough is one of four judges returning for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” He’ll be joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman on the judging panel for the fall 2021 season.

Hough Thinks Banks Did an ‘Exceptional’ Job

Hough realizes that fans might have been upset with the changes made by “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 29, but he told Good Housekeeping that the upset fans actually really care about the show, which is a good thing.

“With every shift there are growing pains, with every change there are going to be opinions,” he shared. “And, by the way, for me, I always feel when there are different opinions about something, it just means people care.”

He added, “I understand the show has been around for a long time and there’s nostalgia to it, but there’s also room for growth as well.”

When it comes to Banks, in particular, Hough thought she did an “exceptional job.”

Hough Shared His Celebrity Picks For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

Hough has said he would love to see TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her sister, Dixie, on “Dancing With the Stars,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

“There’s so many people I think that could be great on the show,” he shared. “Because I’ve been in the TikTok world a little bit this past year, it would be cool to see maybe one of the D’Amelio sisters. I think Charli would crush it. She would be unbelievable, without a doubt.”

He previously made the same type of statement in an interview with Hollywood Life.

“I think it’d be really cool to see one of the D’Amelio sisters on there,” he told the outlet. “Charli’s a really talented dancer and she’s obviously crushing it in the content, TikTok world. I think she would be really good. I think she’d be awesome!”

Charli D’Amelio is a 17-year-old TikTok star and influencer who has amassed millions of followers on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. At the time of writing, she is the most-followed person on TikTok, though that may change in the near future with social media star Khabane Lame gaining followers daily.

Though there are those people say that people with dance backgrounds should not be allowed to compete on “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough told Hollywood Life that the experience really isn’t that much of an advantage.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021. Casting for celebrities and professional dancers for the season is currently underway and is expected to be announced in late August or early September. Pairings will be revealed ahead of the season premiere.

Hough’s Las Vegas residency begins on September 22, 2021.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Make Season 30 Cast Predictions