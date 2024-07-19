Derek Hough Shares Fun Memory & Mourns Death of Beloved Celebrity

“Dancing with the Stars” judge and champion Derek Hough shared a sweet memory as he mourned the loss of an entertainment icon.

Richard Simmons died on July 14, reported the Associated Press. The enthusiastic fitness instructor died the day after his 76th birthday.

DWTS fans may remember that Simmons popped up on the show during Hough’s first season as a pro. Hough shared the video and a bit of sweet commentary after news of Simmons’ death emerged, and fans loved it.

Richard Simmons Sang About Derek Hough’s ‘Perfect Hair’

On July 15, Hough took to Instagram to share a video clip of the time Simmons stopped by the dance studio. In his caption, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge explained, “In 2007 My very 1st season on @dancingwiththestars I had the pleasure of meeting this wild ball of energy.”

Hough noted his partner was Jennie Garth that season, and “Mr. Simmons was there to help @jenniegarth with her confidence.” However, Hough added, Simmons “ended up boosting mine instead with a song about my ‘perfect’ hair 😂.”

The clip featured Simmons in his typical exuberant style, singing a “song” he made up on the spot. The words were essentially, “Derek’s got perfect hair… and I don’t want you to mess it up.”

Simmons belted out his song and added in a few small dance steps along the way. He sang in a Broadway-style tone and smiled throughout his brief performance. The video didn’t show Hough, but it seemed he was standing next to or behind the camera.

Several of Hough’s “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues “liked” the post to show their support. The likes came from his wife, Hayley Erbert, as well as Maks Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, and former contestant Melissa Joan Hart.

DWTS Fans Shared Their Love for Simmons

“Dancing with the Stars” fans loved Hough’s post and several added stories of their own.

“Oh how I loved him. When I was a kid, I watched him on tv and exercised with him and my mom would ask how in the world could he have that much positive energy for the entire time,” a fan commented of Simmons.

“I met him twice, he was welcoming, loving and took the time to meaningfully greet everyone in the room. He was very special. He will be missed,” another fan shared.

“😢 He was a mentor to me in the late 80s and 90s during my more than a decade teaching aerobic dancing,” someone else wrote.

That fan continued, “He did so much for people battling obesity and his message was genuine and from the heart. Rest in Peace Richard Simmons ✝️💟.”

“He was hilarious and always full of positivity and deep emotion,” read a separate response to Hough’s post.

“I once was on a plane with him and it was the best, funnest plane ride of my life,” recalled a different fan.

According to TMZ, Simmons experienced dizziness and a fall the night of his birthday. His housekeeper reportedly encouraged him to get medical attention, and he declined.

Simmons’ housekeeper found him dead the next morning. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.