Derek Hough Shares His Top Celeb Picks for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

Derek Hough will be returning to ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” for the second season in a row, rounding out a four-person judging table alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

The judges, alongside host Tyra Banks, are the only sure things when it comes to the season 30 cast of the show. No celebrities or professional dancers have been announced.

With the show premiering on September 20, 2021, it’s likely those decisions are still being made and will be announced closer to that date, but that doesn’t stop people from speculating about who they think will be on the show and sharing who they would want to see in the ballroom.

Hough Says He Would Love to See Charli D’Amelio on ‘DWTS’

For the second time, Hough has said he would love to see TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her sister, Dixie, on “Dancing With the Stars,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

“There’s so many people I think that could be great on the show,” he shared. “Because I’ve been in the TikTok world a little bit this past year, it would be cool to see maybe one of the D’Amelio sisters. I think Charli would crush it. She would be unbelievable, without a doubt.”

He previously made the same type of statement in an interview with Hollywood Life.

“I think it’d be really cool to see one of the D’Amelio sisters on there,” he told the outlet. “Charli’s a really talented dancer and she’s obviously crushing it in the content, TikTok world. I think she would be really good. I think she’d be awesome!”

Charli D’Amelio is a 17-year-old TikTok star and influencer who has amassed millions of followers on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. At the time of writing, she is the most-followed person on TikTok, though that may change in the near future with social media star Khabane Lame gaining followers daily.

D’Amelio’s Dance Background May Upset Fans of the Show

If cast, Charli D’Amelio’s dancing background could prove to upset fans, as it sometimes feels unfair to watch people with dance backgrounds go through the moves easily while celebrities with little to no experience struggle.

Though there are those people say that people with dance backgrounds should not be allowed to compete on “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough told Hollywood Life that the experience really isn’t that much of an advantage.

“If you want to be a high-quality dancer, nothing will ever replace training,” Hough told the outlet. “Nothing will ever replace being in the studio, working hours and hours and learning. Having mentors and going through the process – you will always need that to reach a certain level of quality.”

He said that popularity does help people win the competition, but training is really what it takes to get all the way to the Mirrorball at the end of the season.

D’Amelio has been dancing since she was 3 years old, and she trained as a dancer for 10 years prior to recording her first dance TikTok video, according to Seventeen Magazine.

READ NEXT: Sasha Farber Reacts to Simone Biles’ Olympic Withdrawal