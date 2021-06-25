Derek Hough Talks ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30, New Projects

Derek Hough is a current judge on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” but before that, he won six seasons of the ballroom dance competition. He is one of the only cast members who have been confirmed for season 30 of the show.

The award-winning choreographer recently sat down with Heavy, and he took some time to share what he’s most excited about for the upcoming season of the reality competition as well as give small updates for his new projects.

Hough Is Excited to Get Back In the Ballroom

Hough talked about his new “Dream Project” with Parade earlier this year, but the star has not been able to share any details about the show at the time of the interview. Luckily, he was able to give a bit of an update on his upcoming projects when speaking with Heavy.

“There’s definitely some really fun projects in the works, but there’s definitely one been confirmed that will be starting in the fall,” Hough told Heavy. “One thing I can say is that ‘Dancing With the Stars’ will be back in September and it’s gonna be an amazing huge season that I can’t wait for people to see. It’s gonna be good. I just can’t wait to see if we have an audience!”

As for what he’s most excited about for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough had two different answers.

“Honestly, I’m just excited about the cast! I’m always curious. I’m always like, ‘I wonder who it’s gonna be?’ Because that’s such a huge part of the season, what the cast is going to be like,” he said.

Hough added, “And, I’m looking forward to having Len be back, it’s gonna be good to see him and sit next to him in the ballroom. That’s going to be a lot of fun.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Returns in September

ABC released the slated lineup for the fall of 2021, which included “Dancing With the Stars” as a Monday night fixture, according to TV Line.

Going off of that and Derek Hough telling Heavy that the show will be returning in September, we have a bit of an idea when the show will premiere season 30.

The ballroom dance competition will be returning in September 2021. Based on past schedules, the show will likely premiere on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC. If that turns out to not be the premiere date, the monumental season will start one week later, on September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Hough will be returning as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman. Tyra Banks, who replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews ahead of season 29, will be returning as the host of “Dancing With the Stars.”

There will be at least 12 pros announced to be included in the upcoming season, but the lineup will likely not be set until the celebrity lineup is set. It’s likely that not all fan-favorite pros will make a return, though some have said they hope to come back.

