Derek Hough Shares Vulnerable Memory & Admits ‘I Could Barely Re-Watch’

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough opened up in a social media post after watching the new Celine Dion documentary.

Hough wrote about having met Dion, and he also revealed a tidbit about his wife Hayley Erbert’s medical struggles. What he shared was something DWTS fans likely had not previously known about.

A specific moment in the film took Hough back to December 2023 when he watched Erbert experience a sudden seizure at the beginning of her life-threatening medical emergency.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Recalled Hayley Erbert Having a Seizure During a Tour Show

The “I Am Celine Dion” documentary can be watched on Prime Video. The film debuted online on June 25 and it shares a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic singer’s journey in living with stiff-person syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is an autoimmune disorder that can be difficult to diagnose properly. It frequently leads to severe and progressive muscle spasms and stiffness, particularly in the back and lower extremities.

On June 27, Hough shared a powerful post about Dion on his Instagram page. In the caption of his post, he noted he had watched the documentary the prior night.

Hough noted there was “A very difficult scene” in the Dion film that greatly impacted him. During one part of the film, Dion experiences an intense seizure on camera.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge shared this scene was difficult to watch in part because it took him back to Erbert’s medical emergency in late 2023.

Dion’s seizure “reminded me of Hayley’s seizure on the side of the stage a few months ago,” Hough explained. He admitted, “I could barely re-watch.”

On December 7, 2023, Hough took to his Instagram page to ask “Dancing with the Stars” fans for their prayers and positivity. He explained, “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital.”

He added, “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

Erbert has come a long way since then, and Hough provided regular updates throughout the time she was hospitalized. The pair have shared a fair amount about how difficult it all was. However, Hough’s comment about seeing Erbert experience a seizure that night was an especially vulnerable note from him.

The DWTS Star & Fans Hope Celine Dion Can Heal

The focus of the “Dancing with the Stars” judge’s post was to reflect on meeting Dion and wishing her well as she moves forward with her condition. Hough explained, “We were lucky enough to meet her a couple of years ago, even sing and dance with her a little,” Hough recalled.

Hough added, “She’s a firecracker, we were so nervous meeting the queen. Especially Hayley who is a diehard fan.”

He went on to share, “The documentary was incredibly powerful, showing Celine’s struggles with SPS but also her quirky and fun side.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge added, “We’re so blessed to witness her talent in our lifetime. I pray she heals and returns to the stage she loves so much.”

The Dion film, and the seizure scene in particular, greatly impacted Hough’s fans, too.

“The scene with her seizure absolutely broke my heart for her, it was very hard to watch. I hope and pray that she can sing and perform again, too,” one supporter commented.

“I watched it too and I just wanted to wrap my arms around her! She is such a force! I am praying for her healing,” another wrote.

“Well said, it was so hard to watch but just made me even more of a fan, her remarkable ability to bounce back after that and be singing, passionate and funny,” added someone else.

Several of Hough’s followers commented with prayers and admiration for Erbert, as well.

One wrote that Dion is “An incredible human and such a fighter!” and added, “Your wife is also a fighter and the love you two show for each other is admirable.”

A different Instagram user shared, “Praying she can return as Hayley did to what she loves. This is heartbreaking for her and I cried when they showed the seizure.”