Inside Derek Hough’s $3.45 Million Los Angeles Home

“Dancing With the Stars” Derek Hough lives in Los Angeles with his fiancee Hayley Erbert in a house he bought in 2015. Hough bought the home for $525,000, but after major renovations it is now valued in the millions, according to real estate websites. Zillow estimates the value of the Sherman Oaks home at $3.45 million, while Redfin estimates it at $2.6 million.

In 2018, Hough talked in a Facebook video about how he was designing the new home on the property he bought, “It’s a very slow process. There’s been a lot of issues with the geology and this is over here and this pipe needs to be over here. … It is taking forever. But it’s gone be worth it.” Hough added that it was a dream of his growing up to build his own home, but he didn’t quite realize how expensive it was going to be, “holy cow.”

Our ENGAGEMENT Story! – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert x Dayley Life

Hough and his longtime girlfriend, Erbert, have been engaged since June 2022. He told US Weekly in March 2020 that they were living together in his LA home during the pandemic, “Being cooped up with my girlfriend, it’s been great.” He said it has “definitely brought us closer and it’s a beautiful thing. … We have been having date nights, which has been nice. We’re getting ready, we’re going to go out to Club Living Room. We’re going to Chateau Kitchen and, yeah, we’ve been cooking together, which has been really, really nice and it’s been good.”

Derek Hough’s 3,441-Square-Foot Home Has 3 Bedrooms & 4 Bathrooms & Sits on 0.45 Acres Overlooking LA

Derek Hough Is Building His New Home

Derek Hough bought the property for his Sherman Oaks home in 2015 and then built the modern house with several large glass windows in the ensuing years. He briefly listed the house for sale in 2017, according to real estate listings viewed by Heavy. The home also includes an infinity swimming pool and hot tub in a backyard that overlooks Los Angeles.

According to property records, Hough’s house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is 3,358 square feet. It sits on 0.45 acres, property records show. The real estating listing said, “Designed for entertaining, the living + dining flow effortlessly to a infinity edge pool & raised spa, whilst a chef’s kitchen will be an epicure’s delight. 3 bedrooms + 4 baths, include a sumptuous master with spa bath + walk-in closet, conceived to provide sanctuary at the end of a long day.”

Hough told “Live With Kelly and Ryan” about building his own home, “I really enjoy building things. I think it’s part of the choreography. Creating something. Or nurturing something. … I just enjoy creating things and building things. And I think when you have an idea about something, whether it be a home or an art project or dancing, it’s fulfilling, fantastic.”

Hough & Erbert Have Often Given Fans a Glimpse Inside Their Home

Derek Hough Shows His Home Gym & Fridge | Gym & Fridge | Men's Health

Hough and Erbert often give fans a peek inside their home on social media, including in photos on their Instagram pages and videos posted to their YouTube channel. In February 2020, Hough gave Men’s Health a look at his home gym and fridge. A July Instagram video showed off the couple’s backyard and view:

Other videos in July gave looks inside Hough’s home, featuring his pets:

In February, Hough and Erbert showed off their infitity edge pool:

An Instagram video from August posted by Erbert shows off their living room:

And July photos she posted display their dining area:

In 2019, Hough talked about being on the road on tour and working on shows over the years made it so he didn’t have much time to decorate. He said in the Facebook video, “I’m trying to make it feel like a home. Something I’ve never done since I lived in LA really, which is almost 12 years, I’ve never really hung pictures in my apartment or condos or my house or whatever it is. And so one thing I’m doing straight away is hanging pictures.”