DWTS Cast Shipping Ballroom Romance Hard & Fans Are Loving It

“Dancing with the Stars” season 33 pair Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber were eliminated during week 7, and their fans were crushed. Many DWTS fans have been rooting for the pair’s dance partnership to evolve into a romantic relationship, and so have numerous show cast members like Derek Hough.

After their elimination, Tran shared a video on TikTok that many “Dancing with the Stars” fans took as signs that the two are exploring what comes next for them together.

Derek Hough Is ‘Happy’ for Jenn Tran & Derek Hough

On October 31, Tran shared a new video on her TikTok page. She used a popular audio clip to go along with the visual she created with Farber.

“When one door closes, another door opens. But we so often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the ones that open for us,” was the portion of the audio clip that Tran used.

As that played, the video showed Tran knocking on a door. Farber opened the door, smiled, and pretended he was going to close it. Then Tran stepped forward and gave him a big hug.

In the caption of her post, Tran wrote, “Private rehearsals starting ASAP.”

The top comment on Tran’s TikTok post came from Hough. “I give this a 100 :) happy for you two ❤️.”

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Ezra Sosa also commented, “I ship it.” He separately commented, “This is so cute.”

Both comments from Hough and Sosa received over 50,000 likes from fans and hundreds of comments between them.

One response read, “Derek is this a confirmation????”

Another commented, “Always knew you were the captain of this ship but I didn’t think you’d be the one who CONFIRMS it??! HELLO?!”

Someone else added, “Wait!!!!!! He’s had plenty of time to delete this!!!! What?!?!?!?!”

A different comment read, “Ummm are you spilling…..I’m gonna need you to hold up a YES or NO paddle!!!!”

Hough Has Plenty of Company in Loving Farber & Tran Together

Fans in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit also loved Tran’s TikTok post and Hough’s comment.

“Derek is the biggest Jenn and Sasha shipper on the planet, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had a wattpad about them. He literally brought up shipping them on his first critique of her in the first episode lol,” one Redditor suggested.

One fan who watched Tran on “The Bachelorette” noted, “None of the guys made her smile like Sasha, she lights up around him.”

Fans noted on Reddit that Sosa posted a completely separate video about Tran and Farber on TikTok. His caption read, “I fear we were shipping the wrong couple this whole time.” Sosa used the same snippet of audio Tran used.

The wrong couple reference would be all of the attention paid to the short-lived romance between Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans seem as eager as Sosa and Hough to see love blossom between Tran and Farber.

One fan comment on Tran’s post read, “What does this mean? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?”

“I’ve never been this invested in two random strangers needing to be together,” another fan wrote.

“You said you can’t imagine a life without Sasha in it. I can’t imagine a life without Jenn and Sasha content so I get it,” declared someone else.

Farber’s former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Kate Flannery caught up to the video when Tran posted it on Instagram and tagged Farber. “Sasha is a good guy, jen!” she wrote. A second comment from Flannery was a string of red-heart emojis.