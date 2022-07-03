DWTS Judge Derek Hough Shares ‘Very Special Video’ with Fans

“Dancing With the Stars” pros-turned-judges and siblings Derek Hough and Julianne Hough made a dancing special for ABC tied to the 2022 Academy Awards. Now they are taking viewers behind the scenes of the making of “Step Into the Movies” and it is a real treat for fans of the Hough siblings.

Derek introduced the video for fans by saying, “I have a very, very special video for you all today. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at ‘Step Into the Movies,’ which was a special that we created for ABC. I just want to show you behind the scenes, show you what went into producing this amazing special, it happened so fast and furious. It’s always fun to check out and see what was going on behind the cameras, so I hope you enjoy it.”

The ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Scene Left Julianne Hough ‘Speechless’

Play

STEP INTO THE MOVIES – The Making Of Earlier this year we were set the task to create a Television special within 10 days to celebrate and re-imagine some iconic dance moments in film. here is never before seen footage showing the process of this rewarding challenge. Video by Micah Subscribe for more official content from Derek Hough Follow Derek Hough ▶ Facebook:… 2022-06-21T17:12:29Z

On the set of filming the “Saturday Night Fever” dance sequence between Derek and dancer Jenna Dewan, Julianne confessed that she has “never seen” Derek dance like that before.

“Can I just say your high kick, I’ve never seen you dance like this before. You’re so just chill,” said Julianne, adding. “Honestly, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. I’m actually kind of speechless.”

She also said that she hasn’t felt like she has done this kind of elevated dancing in a really long time.

“Honestly, this is the first time that I feel like I’ve danced and sang and felt like I was doing what I’m supposed to do, but in a grand cinematic way,” said Julianne on the set for “All That Jazz” from “Chicago,” adding, “This just felt so elevated and I haven’t felt like that in a really long time.”

Derek’s Fiancee Hayley Erbert Said She Felt Like She’d Been in a Washing Machine

Play

Derek and Julianne Hough Decide to Step Into the Movies – Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Juli Derek and Julianne Hough get an offer from ABC to create a dance tribute to classic movies, but there's a catch: They'll only have 10 days to concept, choreograph, and film it. Derek is dubious they can pull it off, but Julianne is ready. Derek's not impressed by their studio, but there may be more… 2022-03-21T06:00:07Z

On the set for the “Moulin Rouge” number “Tango de Roxanne,” which was performed by Derek’s season 17 Mirrorball Trophy-winning partner Amber Riley, Derek’s fiancee Hayley Erbert said she felt like she had been tumbled through a washing machine and dryer.

“My brain’s gonna explode out of my head. I feel like I’ve been in a washing machine, tumbled and then into the dryer and tumbled a few times,” said Hayley.

After they filmed “Tango de Roxanne,” Derek went over to congratulate Amber on her performance — “She sang the crap out of that song, it’s amazing.”

The Final Day of Filming Was ‘Singing in the Rain’

Play

Step Into The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough ~ Singing In The Rain 2022-03-25T20:37:00Z

The final day of shooting was Derek re-creating Gene Kelly’s famous dance sequence from “Singing the Rain” and Derek admitted that he was feeling extremely tired, but it was time to push through for this iconic number.

“I’m feeling it today. We’ve been having these long shoots, all these performances have been incredible. I’m definitely feeling a little tired, but we’re pushing through because we want to make some movie magic and today’s a really, really important one becuase it is ‘Singing in the Rain,” said the dancer.

He added that the “Singing in the Rain” number was the most technically difficult of the entire special for several reasons.

“Right now, I’m trying these rubber souls because we’re going to have to dance on wet concrete. This one is the most technical as far as we have some costume changes, a little bit of movie magic so we’re going to have to do a little bit of trial and error to try to make things work. It’s going to be a little complicated, but worth it int he end,” said Derek.

In a fun sneak peek at rehearsals, Derek can be seen testing out his rubber souls on the wet ground and he says, “Gene Kelly is my hero, somebody I look up to so much, so this is really special to be able to do this sort of nod to him and to this beautiful piece.”

Derek also revealed in the description for the video that this special was created in just 10 days from start to finish and he calls it a “rewarding challenge.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Reveals He Would Consider Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’