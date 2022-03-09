Derek Hough Reuniting With Winning DWTS Partner On New TV Project

“Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough, who is also a former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and judge, are re-creating iconic movie dance scenes for a new ABC special tied to the 2022 Academy Awards called “Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough.”

The list of celebrity guests was announced by ABC on March 9 and one of them has us excited about the reunion between Derek and a former “Dancing With the Stars” partner with whom he won the Mirrorball Trophy.

The ABC press release teases that “Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough” is a “one-hour special event inspired by some of the most iconic moments of dance on film.”

The list of guest stars is as follows:

Kevin Bacon, Charli D’Amelio, Ariana DeBose, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Baz Luhrmann, Tate McRae, Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Amber Riley, and John Stamos. Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from iconic films such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chicago,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “La La Land.”

It is truly a who’s-who of Hollywood dancers. Kenny Ortega is a choreographer and director who famously choreographed “Dirty Dancing,” “Shag,” ” Newsies” and “High School Musical 3.” Kevin Bacon is most likely appearing to help re-create his legendary dance scene from “Footloose.”

But we are most excited to see what Derek and Amber Riley will be doing. The two of them took “Dancing With the Stars” by storm in season 17. Amber is the first African-American woman to win “Dancing With the Stars” and she and Derek tied the record for the highest week one score with a 27 on their first dance, a cha cha.

Derek and Julianne Wrapped Filming on March 8

The special airs on March 20 and it has been quite a rush getting everything ready. According to Derek’s Instagram, he and Julianne choreographed and filmed the show in just 10 days and as of March 8, they are in the editing process.

In a separate Instagram post, Derek and Julianne were practicing their dance steps to Gene Kelly’s classic “Singin’ in the Rain” number, complete with umbrellas and yellow rain slickers (though Kelly famously did his in just a business suit).

On her own Instagram, Julianne called the special a “profound” experience to film, writing, “Reimagining and celebrating some of the most iconic dances in film history was one of the most profound shared experiences of my career. Creating and producing this with @derekhough and our incredible team @nickandrjofficial @ashleyedens along with our outstanding choreographers and special guests was an absolute highlight of my life. This will be a night to remember. Don’t miss it!”

Then on her Instagram stories, Julianne shared a preview of her and Derek’s interview about the special with E! News wherein she said, “This has been something Derek and I have been dreaming of for a really long time, to be able to bring these numbers to life — numbers that actually inspired us to do what we do today. So for us, it’s like this really is so magical. We get on set and we’re like, ‘Hang on, do you feel that?! There’s something in the air. This is just too amazing.”

“There is no one better than Derek and Julianne to revisit iconic movie moments through music and dance,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a statement. “Their talent is insurmountable and will entertain audiences at home through their captivating visual performances. And the celebrity guests and surprises they have in store are sure to make it an unforgettable night.”

“Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough” premieres Sunday, March 20 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC, followed by the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific times on ABC.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

