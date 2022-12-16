DWTS Judge Mourns Tragic Loss: ‘My Heart is Aching’

A “Dancing With the Stars” judge is mourning the death of a longtime friend and colleague.

On December 13, 2022, dancer and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel near his Los Angeles home. Boss was married to former DWTS pro dancer Allison Holker for nine years and shared three children with her, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia, according to TMZ. The 40-year-old “So You Think You Can Dance” alum left a suicide note in which he referenced his “past challenges,” the outlet reported.

Many members of the entertainment world, and especially the dance community, have posted poignant tributes following Boss’ tragic death, including Derek Hough. The six-time DWTS mirrorball trophy winner turned judge had a special friendship with Boss.

Derek Hough Said He Hasn’t Fully Processed Boss’ Death

In an Instagram post on December 5, 2022, Hough shared a picture of him with Boss, and captioned it with an emotional tribute. Hough wrote that his “heart is aching” for Holker and her family, then admitted that he is having a hard time coming to grips with his late friend’s sudden death.

“My mind is clinging to memories of the dear friend we have all lost,” Hough wrote, adding that Boss “brought joy to everyone he encountered and was an inspiration to all.”

“It’s gonna take some time to fully process this,” the DWTS veteran added. “May you rest in peace my friend. We love you.”

Fans reacted to Hough’s post with supportive messages, with some asking the Emmy-winning dancer to use his platform to “spread awareness of mental health.”

Derek Hough Had a Close Friendship With Boss & His Wife Allison Holker

Longtime dance fans have followed Hough’s long friendship with Holker and her late husband. In an interview with Headlines and Global News, Holker once said she looked up to Hough as a mentor.

In 2013, Holker was nominated for an Emmy Award for her choreography compilation with Hough, according to Yahoo Entertainment. The pieces were titled “Stars” and “Heart Cry.” The following year, the two choreographers won a World Dance Award, per PureDWTS.com.

Hough and Boss also created some “winning” dances together. In 2020, the two joined Holker and TikTok star Addison Rae on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to recreate a TikTok video they previously did together. A caption for the YouTube video of the segment teased that the original dance by Hough and Boss had nearly 100 million views.

Hough and Boss also shared their love of dance as they worked together on other TV shows. Boss was also a guest judge on Hough’s show “World of Dance.”

Following Boss’ death, fellow “World of Dance” co-star Jennifer Lopez also posted a tribute on Instagram.

“twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children – Sending you love and strength.” she wrote.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

