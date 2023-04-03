Derek Hough Teases Something That’s Never Been Done Before on DWTS

Derek Hough is teasing something that’s never been done before on “Dancing With the Stars.” For the first time in the show’s history, a ballroom pro will be hosting a full season — and it’s none other than Hough’s sister Julianne Hough.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Derek Hough revealed that fans might get to see the two hosts — Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro — dance together.

“It feels natural and I’m really excited. [I’m] really, really excited to see her and Alfonso do their thing and their chemistry and their energy. I mean, they could probably do a full dance routine together,” Derek Hough told the outlet, adding, “Let’s be real. It’s Alfonso and Julianne, you know they’re going to be doing something.”

Julianne Hough and Ribeiro, who won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 19, could team up for a performance, which would make DWTS history; two hosts of DWTS have never danced a choreographed routine on the show together in 31 seasons.

Derek Hough Is Excited for Julianne Hough to Join the Show as a Host

Julianne Hough was confirmed as the show’s new co-host just days after former host Tyra Banks said that she was done being in the ballroom.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Julianne Hough said in a statement to Variety.

“The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season,” she added.

Shortly after, Derek Hough shared a post on his Instagram feed confirming that he’d be returning to judge season 32. “Oh. I hear we have a new co-host. She has a weird last name, really hard to pronounce,” he added at the end of his caption, acknowledging the return of his younger sister.

In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Derek Hough said that adding his sister as a cohost “makes sense.” He also called the decision “perfect.”

Alfonso Ribeiro Joined the Show as a Host in 2022

Ribeiro returned to the ballroom in 2022 to co-host season 31 alongside Banks.

“Obviously I’ve been a big fan of the show from the very beginning and to now be a co-host on the show and be back in the ballroom with all of my friends — they feel like family,” he told “Good Morning America” after the news was announced.

After Julianne Hough was announced as his co-host, Ribeiro posted about it on Instagram.

“So excited @juleshough @dancingwiththestars will be great to share the stage with you,” he wrote.

“So excited to be back in the ballroom with you @therealalfonsoribeiro,” Julianne Hough commented.

In the comments section, one fan hoped to see Julianne Hough and Ribeiro take the floor together for a special number.

“I hope You two get to open show with dance routines,” the Instagram user said.

