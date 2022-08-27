Derek Hough Shows Teen Throwback Pics: ‘The Long Hair is Calling to Me’

Derek Hough jumped on a recent social media trend, and instead of embarrassing him, it made him nostalgic for his old look.

The six-time Dancing with the Stars” mirrorball champion-turned-judge hopped on the “Teenage Dirtbag Photos” social media trend, much to the dismay of his fiancée, Hayley Erbert.

The trend originated on TikTok, where users post their embarrassing teenage photos to the song “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus, according to Bustle.

Here’s what you need to know about Hough’s throwback pics:

Derek Hough Posted Long Hair Pics & Said He Misses the Look

At age 37, Hough keeps his hair clean-cut with neatly trimmed facial hair. But back in the day, he let out his inner rock star persona. In a clip posted to Instagram, the pro dancer shared an old pic of him with long, very-blond hair as he posed with a guitar. He then zoomed in for a close-up.

“The long hair is calling to me,” Hough captioned the post. “I wonder if I close my eyes and squeeze really hard the hair will grow faster,” he added.

The DWT pro’s fiancée had a quick reaction to the throwback snap. “I like that long hair being a memory,” Erbert chimed in.

Other fans agreed that Hough’s long hair should stay in the past.

“Yep! If it’s calling, he should hang up on it,” one fan cracked.

“I agree Haylz. That long-haired younger self doesn’t say #HusbandMaterial. More #PartyAnimal,” another wrote.

Other fans noted how much Hough resembles R5 singer Ross Lynch in the long-haired pic. When one fan told Hough, “You look just like Ross lynch, Hough replied, “We’re cousins.”

Hough is a second cousin of R5’s Ross, Riker, Rydel, Rocky, and Ryland Lynch from their maternal grandmother’s side. Riker Lynch actually competed on DWTS season 20, per E! News, and was the runner-up, while then-competing pro Hough landed in fourth place with gymnast Nastia Liukin.

Derek Hough Has Poked Fun at His Long Hair in the Past

Hough was a trendsetter way before the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend. He previously posted an old snap of his long hair and accompanying “grunge” style wide-leg jeans to Instagram as he posed with pal Mark Ballas.

“#tbt to the time when those jeans? were it!” he captioned the pic. “I was rocking the Long Vidal Sassoon hair look while @markballas owned the ‘a bird just pooped in my hair, but I’m going to style it like I meant it’ look.”

In 2019, he posted another pic of more recent long hair with the caption, “Long hair come back?” Some fans replied that he looked like late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain in the snap.

Hough also likes to play around with his facial hair. After sporting a beard for a while, he did a complete shave in 2016, but it took some adjustment.

“Still getting used to this clean-shaven thing. #chinfeelscold,” Hough wrote on Facebook at the time.

In another pic, he rocked a full beard as he carried power tools while treading through water. “I used to hate facial hair. But then it grew on me, he joked, adding, “Now that I’ve got a beard, I can finally do man things. Like carry around power tools and weights for no apparent reason. Even in lakes.”

READ NEXT: Kim Herjavec Looks So Different in Pre-DWTS Pics