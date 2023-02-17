Derek Hough Makes Huge Career Announcement

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough is headed out on tour in 2023, he revealed during a February 17, 2023 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The tour is called “A Symphony of Dance” and is set for the fall of 2023. Hough’s fiance, Hayley Erbert, will join him in the show.

“What’s really special is I’ve never toured with Hayley since we’ve been together,” he shared. “We met on tour.”

He also told the story of the couple’s first kiss, which took place on stage during a Rumba they performed together.

Hough’s Tour Will Span 50 Cities Across the United States

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge announced his tour on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” sharing that he loves touring because he gets to go to many cities for just one night at a time.

“This is gonna be a brand-new show,” Hough said, adding that his body is his instrument and he wants to create a “dance symphony.”

He added, “That’s my hope is to really integrate the music and the dance and to create the symphony of dance. … It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

According to the tour website, Hough’s first tour in four years will include “electrifying music, awe inspiring dance and nonstop entertainment.” It will include many different dance styles from ballroom to contemporary to tango.

The tour is set to begin on Friday, September 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and more cities are set to be announced soon.

Hough first teased the tour announcement on Instagram, writing, “Big announcement tomorrow on the @kellyclarksonshow!!! Can you guess what it might be?”

During the tour announcement, Hough shared why he was excited about going out on tour for the first time in years.

“Honestly, all these experiences that we share together, and going out on the road and sharing them with people. … We just cannot wait for this year,” Hough told Clarkson about his experience so far with Erbert.

Hough Had a 2-Part Residency in Las Vegas

Hough’s last time performing a long show in front of a live crowd was during his Las Vegas “No Limits” residency.

Hough was originally supposed to begin his Las Vegas Residency, the 90-minute show “No Limits” in June 2020, but it was delayed due to COVID-19. The dancer ended up completing the first wave of the residency in late 2021, but he wasn’t finished yet. Hough announced on February 8, 2022, that he was going to be continuing his Las Vegas residency in 2022.

“WE’RE BACK BABY!” he wrote. “After last years incredible success we’ve decided to keep this party going in LAS VEGAS !!!! MAY – SEPTEMBER . I can’t wait to get back in there and put on an amazing show for you all. Here we go!!! @venetianvegas.”

When his residency ended, Hough took to Instagram to thank fans and mark the end of an era.

“Such a beautiful experience shared with even more beautiful people,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “We crammed almost 50,000 amazing audience members into that intimate venue. An unforgettable experience created and shared collectively in that space. Thank you.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.