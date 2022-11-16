SEE IT: Derek Hough Leaves Social Media in Tears With Latest Post

It’s time to say goodbye.

The cast of “Dancing With the Stars” is bidding farewell to Len Goodman, who announced that season 31 will be his last on the show. Goodman joined the program in 2005 and has been a staple on the judge’s panel ever since, only ever missing two seasons.

“Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging. I haven’t fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it’s best to go before I start to do so,” Goodman told People magazine after announcing his departure on November 14, 2022.

“I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show. I’ll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV,” he added.

Since Goodman’s decision was shared with the world, many people have been sharing tributes and wishing him the best. On November 15, 2022, it was Derek Hough’s turn.



Hough Thanked Goodman for Making an ‘Impact’

Hough has known Goodman a very long time and their professional relationship stems back to Hough’s childhood. Although Hough has only sat on the judge’s panel in recent seasons of “Dancing With the Stars,” he has built a strong relationship with Goodman and is going to miss him dearly.

Hough penned a letter to Goodman on social media and shared it with the world.

“Dear Len, ‘Hold my gaze.’ Thank you so much for gifting us all with your heart, wit, intelligence and unforgettable feeling of getting a Ten from Len,” Hough wrote.

“I’ve known you since I was 12 years old and to think how our paths have continued to cross after all these years is astonishing. Then to have the pleasure and honor of sitting beside you on a show I hold dear to my heart has truly been a blessing. Im gonna really miss all your funny and brilliant metaphors. Can you please write them all down for me in the “The Book of Len” or something. You have truly made an impact on us all. Thank You,” he continued.

Hough went on to tease the 78-year-old dancer. “Even though you gave me a 6 that one time with Kellie Pickler in semi- finals,” he finished off his post, adding a “Love you Len” to the end.

Hough’s Post Filled With Comments & Several People Admitted His Words Made Them Cry

Goodman’s last evening in the ballroom will be on the season 31 finale, which will stream on Disney+ on November 21, 2022. As Goodman says his final goodbyes and leaves the ballroom for the last time, there’s unlikely to be a dry eye in the house.

The tributes and kind words that have been said about Goodman thus far already have fans — and the DWTS family — super emotional. Hough’s post was no different.

“Hold my Gaze…. That’s a classic… And I’m crying again,” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba commented.

“DEFINITELY NOT STILL CRYING,” a fan wrote.

“Who’s cutting onions out here?” a third Instagram user added.

