One DWTS Cast Member Gushes About Tyra Banks’ Ballroom Catwalk

One “Dancing With the Stars” cast member recently opened up about Tyra Banks replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host and he was full of appreciation for the way she changed things up. Find out what Derek Hough said about the hosting switch and how he looked forward to Banks’ catwalk into the ballroom every week.

Hough Said Banks ‘Never Disappointed’

In an interview with US Weekly, Hough said that he thought Banks did a great job and he especially liked her ballroom entrances.

“She was great. Her walk down [into the ballroom] … I started looking forward to it. I’m like, ‘Alright, what do we got today? What’s she walking down in today?’ and [was] never disappointed. It was just some outrageous, crazy, and fun looks that I just think was a lot of fun.

He also praised her ability to just “slide” right into the cast the way she did.

“Honestly, that’s a big role to fill for sure and I think that she did a great job. Live TV is extraordinarily difficult and to just kind of slide in like that, I think she did a phenomenal job,” said Hough.

The professional dancer previously defended Banks after her on-air blunder when announcing the bottom two one week during the season, saying it had nothing to do with her and everything to do with a screw-up in the production booth.

“I heard the producers came up afterwards and actually were thanking Tyra … ‘you handled that so well,'” Hough told “Extra.” “There was a technical situation happening in the booth. From what I’ve heard from people, they’re very happy and relieved of actually how it played out. It could have been a lot worse.”

Hough Also Revealed He Doesn’t Know What Tom Bergeron’s New Show Is

Ex-host Bergeron has been teasing a new gig lately, possibly returning to hosting a dance show — our money is on CBS’ “Come Dance With Me,” for what it’s worth. Hough said he doesn’t know what Bergeron is up to and feels like they need to have a little chat about it.

“I heard he’s been teasing some things and I was like, ‘Excuse me, Tom, we need to talk? What’s going on?’” said Hough, laughing as he pantomimed texting Bergeron to get the dirt.

When asked how he’d feel about Bergeron hosting a new dancing show, Hough said “we’ll see,” but he will always be supportive of Bergeron.

“I don’t know, man, we’ll see. We’ll see. But I love Tom. I love Tom and always am a champion of his and support him in anything that he does. He’s always been so, so gracious, so kind.”

Hough was also asked about season 30 being some kind of all-star season and he said that while that would be fun, he thinks at least one episode that pays tribute to the show’s legacy is definitely in order.

“I would love, though, even if it’s not the whole season, but even just for an episode, an episode of just a massive homage to just all these incredible moments,” said Hough.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

