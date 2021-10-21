DWTS’ Derek Hough Victim of ‘Attempted Robbery’

“Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough revealed in an Instagram story that on October 17, he was the victim of an attempted robbery at his Las Vegas residency. But in true Derek fashion, he is laughing about the whole thing. Here’s what happened.

Some Fans Tried to Steal His Mirrorball Trophies

In the Instagram story, Derek revealed that some over-zealous “Dancing With the Stars” fans tried to steal his Mirrorball Trophies — but ended up just vandalizing one of them by breaking off part of the metal “Dancing With the Stars” logo that sits on the trophy.

“Check this out, this is some awesome news. So I have my six Mirrorball Trophies outside the theater in a display case and I guess there was an attempted robbery,” explained Derek to his fans. “But instead, they just broke the ‘D’ and they stole the ‘With.’ So now it’s just ‘Ancing The Stars.’ ‘Ancing the Stars!'” said Derek, laughing. His girlfriend Hayley Erbert can also be heard laughing in the background.

He captioned the video, “I find this hilarious. ‘Ancing The Stars.'”

But Derek is rolling with it and has no hard feelings toward the would-be thieves.

“Anyways, whoever took it, I hope you enjoy it. All love, all good stuff. I just thought it was kinda funny. ‘Ancing The Stars.'”

Derek’s Las Vegas Residency Runs Through November 21

Derek’s residency is called “Derek Hough: No Limits” and it started in September at the Summit Showroom at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. There are three weekends’ worth of shows left — November 3 through 7, November 10 through 14, and November 17 through 21. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge has been commuting back and forth between Las Vegas and Los Angeles all season long in order to participate in both shows. Tickets are still available on the Ticketmaster website.

Hayley, a former “Dancing With the Stars” troupe member, stars alongside him in the show, which is described in the press release as a “journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip hop and everything in between.”

Derek has been posting all sorts of highlights from the show to Instagram, including one slam-bang highlight video where he plays the guitar and lights up the stage with Hayley, and another behind-the-scenes video that Derek recorded right on stage in front of a packed house “with incredible energy.”

The show was originally supposed to kick off in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. At the time the show was announced, Derek told People that there is just “nothing like” performing for a live audience.

“It’s a new adventure. I love performing live. There’s nothing like it. I just love that relationship with the audience. We’ll do salsa and Latin to ballroom to contemporary, to rock and roll. I want the whole room to be my stage, to where I’m really in the audience and I’m on their tables. I’m going to bring it, that’s for damn sure,” said the three-time Emmy winner at the time.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

