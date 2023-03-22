Derek Hough Shares Wedding Update, Reveals First Dance Details

“Dancing With the Stars” six-time Mirrorball champion-turned-judge Derek Hough is planning to marry his fiancée, Hayley Erbert, soon, but he doesn’t want to go all-out on their first dance.

In an interview with ET Online, Hough shared that he hopes the couple can just do a traditional first dance, but he does want to have fireworks.

“I better have fireworks!” he said. “I’ll be so disappointed. Listen, California, we’ve had a lot of rain. We’re good. We can have fireworks!”

He added that they hope to have a first dance that doesn’t have to go above and beyond.

“I kind of wish we didn’t need to do a first dance,” he told the outlet. “Because I just want to, like, be in the moment. We will have a first dance. But I want to try to make it feel not like a performance. I want it to be a [real] first dance, you know what I mean?”

Hough previously shared that he knows people will be expecting him to perform a first dance at the wedding.

Hough & Erbert Have Started Wedding Planning

In an Instagram post in early February 2023, Herbert revealed that she was packing up gift boxes for her bridesmaids.

Erbert wrote, “Eeeeekkkkk. Things are happening,” along with a bride emoji.

Later, Peta Murgatroyd, another “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, revealed that she’ll be a bridesmaid at the couple’s wedding. Since there appeared to be six gift boxes being packed, it’s likely there will be six bridesmaids and six groomsmen in the wedding, though no official posts have been made about that.

The Couple Plan to Have Children

In an interview with ET Online, Hough and Erbert revealed that they’ve moved up their timeline for having children after meeting Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s baby son, Rome.

“There wasn’t a rush on [having kids] until we just met Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy’s baby, and that was when it was kinda like, ‘Should we get on this now?’” Hough told the outlet.

Hough added, “It was pretty special and actually it was cool because Val, he was like, ‘Bro, for somebody who was created to create, this will be your ultimate creation.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+. Hough will be one of three judges on the panel.

Derek Hough will be headed out on tour between “Dancing With the Stars” shows.

“Here We Go ! Season 32 is officially official. Yes, I will be on @dancingwiththestars and Touring the Country simultaneously so you can all tell me in person if you agree with my scores in real time. Is it FALL yet ? Can’t wait,” he wrote on Instagram after the news was announced. “Oh. I hear we have a new co-host. She has a weird last name, really hard to pronounce.”

The tour is called “A Symphony of Dance” and is set for the fall of 2023. Hough’s fiance, Hayley Erbert, will join him in the show, he revealed during a February 17, 2023 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“What’s really special is I’ve never toured with Hayley since we’ve been together,” he shared. “We met on tour.”

According to the tour website, Hough’s first tour in four years will include “electrifying music, awe inspiring dance and nonstop entertainment.” It will include many different dance styles from ballroom to contemporary to tango.