Disney Holiday Sing-a-Long 2020 Performers Lineup

The newest iteration of the Disney Sing-a-Long is the holiday special, which airs on Monday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The show will feature a number of performers from all over the country.

The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and feature performances and special appearances, as well as one performance from Disney on Broadway making its return to the New Amsterdam Theatre.

The musical event is one hour long and will include on-screen lyrics so viewers at home will be able to sing along to the classic holiday carols.

Who is Performing on the Sing-a-Long?

Here’s who to expect performances from during the Disney Holiday Sing-a-Long:

Andrea Bocelli: “Silent Night”

BTS: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”

Michael Buble: “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle: “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert: “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough: “Whistle While You Work” and “Let it Snow”

Adam Lambert: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr.: “What’s This?”

Katy Perry: “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!nk: “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington: “Joy to the World”

You can also expect to see the Disney Theatrical Production’s Broadway cast of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” as well as the North American Touring Company’s cast of “Frozen” return to The New Amsterdam Theatre to sing a special performance of “Let it Go.”

The memorable performance will be led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson but will feature Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina LaFarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor and Nicholas Ward.

The Special Raises Awareness for Disney’s Feed the Love Campaign

According to a press release, the Disney Holiday Special will be used to raise awareness for Disney’s “Feed the Love” Campaign, which helps Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish, which inspires hope when it’s needed most in communities.

The Disney Holiday Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, Raj Kapoor, Patrizia Di Maria, Nick Florez and RJ Durell.

According to the release, the earlier singalongs drew in a combined 33.4 million total viewers over a total of 35 days of delayed viewing. The April Debut of the first singalong was TV’s highest-rated show among Adults 18-49 on any network on any night since ABC’s broadcast of The Oscars in February. The holiday sing-a-long is sponsored by T-Mobile, Walmart, and Clorox.

The Disney Holiday Sing-a-Long airs on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

