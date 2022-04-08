Fans Say They ‘Won’t Be Watching’ DWTS After Season 31 Announcement

Some fans are saying that they will no longer be tuning in to “Dancing With the Stars” after the show announced a move from ABC to the streaming platform Disney+.

Disney+ announced on Twitter on April 8, 2022, that the show is now going to be the first live show the streaming service is introducing.

“Get the Mirrorball ready,” the tweet reads. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus #DWTS.”

The show will no longer be airing live on ABC and will instead live only on the parent network’s streaming service.

Fans took to the replies to let the networks know how they felt about the move, and some people said they wouldn’t be watching the show anymore at all.

“Well, I won’t be watching it on Disney so I hope it’s still on TV,” one person tweeted. “If not, it’s been nice knowing ya!”

Some Fans Will Stop Watching the Show

Some fans of the show took to a Reddit thread to talk about their thoughts on the move.

“I’m not sure how I personally feel about this, but I think viewership will plummet,” one person wrote. “My grandma loved watching this show but she never even owned a computer, and was baffled by smart phones and tablets. She never would have streamed it.”

Another person replied, “Well bye I guess.”

Others, however, think the move could be smart.

“Tbh I think this could work,” a reply reads. “I’m not gonna get a live TV sub to watch but I will probably pay for a few months of disney+ to do so.”

Others said that they thought the professional dancers should prepare for the future.

“Hope the pros start looking at their options beyond the show,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “This is gonna kill the show, why?”

“This is the end,” another reply reads.

At the time of writing, professional dancers Gleb Savchenko and Daniella Karagach have shared the post on their Instagram Stories and stated that they are excited.

Some Think The Show Will Not Last

Get the Mirrorball ready. 🤩 Dancing with the Stars is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus! #DWTS 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/CKmfgSgOZF — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 8, 2022

In the replies, fans posited that the show could be ending after the next two seasons.

“For real? Beginning of the end. I wish ABC would cancel it and another network would pick it up,” one person wrote.

Another person replied, “This should have some interesting implications for things like voting and results which were really complicated by the need to fit everything into limited network real estate. I could imagine them having the flexibility now to do a separate results show or make other changes to account for time zones.”

Others have mentioned that they think the show could benefit from the change.

“This could go either way,” one person wrote. “The show could gain a brand new audience that is much younger especially since streaming is what majority of young people are using these days. However, Half of the core audience is over the age of 50 and this will most likely be detrimental to the age demo.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 for season 31, which will air exclusively on Disney+.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pros Who Want to Host or Judge the Dance Competition