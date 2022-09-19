Why Some DWTS Fans Are Rethinking ‘Stunning’ Move to Disney+

With the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” just days away, several longtime fans are still upset that the show has moved from cable television to a subscription-only service.

The move was announced in April 2022. At the time, Deadline reported that ABC had filled the DWTS Monday night time slot with football. This left DWTS needing a new home or it’s possible that it could have been canceled.

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming,” the network said in a statement.

The big move, called “stunning” by Deadline, has the show set to make history when it premieres on September 19, 2022; it will become the first ever live show of its kind to be on a streaming platform. Over the past few months, many fans have expressed concerns over the move because Disney+ is not free and many people don’t have the means or simply don’t want to pay for it.

However, the conversation around the move may have taken a turn in the days leading up to the premiere.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Realize That DWTS May Have Been Canceled if Disney+ Didn’t Pick it Up

While having DWTS stream on Disney+ is certainly going to be different, some fans are seeing the silver lining. It’s entirely possible that ABC would have canceled the long-running program because it no longer had a home on the weekly schedule. For this reason, many are happy to see the show continue on, regardless of where it’s airing.

“The show was no longer profitable on ABC. It was either move it to D+ or cancel it all together,” one person commented on a Reddit thread that was started by someone saying that “ABC blew it” by moving the show to the streaming platform.

“The show would’ve been canceled if it wasn’t for Disney+,” echoed another Redditor.

“I can’t think of any reason to complain about the show moving to a new home. They have given us everything we wanted and more, and the season hasn’t even begun,” a third comment read.

“No one has cable anymore! If dwts wants to continue for years to come then they need to start pulling in a younger audience and streaming is where it’s at,” a fourth social media user agreed.

Disney+ Is Running Specials to Incentivize People to Sign Up

In an effort to ease financial burden and get more people to sign up for its streaming service, Disney+ announced a limited time offer that is available until September 19, 2022 — the day that DWTS premieres.

According to its website, folks can sign up for Disney+ for just $1.99 for the first month, which saves about $6. The monthly cost there after is $7.99 (plus tax).

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series. The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, according to Deadline.

