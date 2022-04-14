Could Disney Plus Bring Tom Bergeron Back to DWTS?

Could Disney Plus get former host Tom Bergeron to return to “Dancing With the Stars”? There are a lot of factors at play, but if they want to bring in a new demographic of subscribers, getting Bergeron back would be a good start.

The Biggest Factors

Certainly the biggest factor is whether Bergeron is even interested in returning. Maybe that ship has sailed for him and he has no interest in coming back. He has had some pretty snarky and hilarious responses to the goings-on at the show in recent months. But maybe he would be open to returning?

Another big factor is the reason Bergeron was let go and whether new management might handle things differently.

It’s no secret that Bergeron was fired from “Dancing With the Stars” because he butted heads with the producers. In a 2021 interview with author Vicki Abelson, Bergeron opened up about how the show had changed over the years and that the “show [he] left was not the show [he] loved.”

“We had very clear, sometimes public, differences of opinion about the new showrunner and some of the execs and happily, I was at a point in my life and career where I didn’t have to just shut up and take it. I decided to go public with some concerns I had at that time and I think that set the stage for it. I kind of saw it coming,” said Bergeron, referring to his Twitter statement after the show cast former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

However, the executive producer who was part of firing Bergeron after that incident, Andrew Llinares, is stepping down from the show, so perhaps whoever takes over for Llinares will have had a better relationship with Bergeron (or could build one) and agree to keep politics out of the ballroom.

Finally, Bergeron filmed a couple of pilot episodes for a “Tic-Tac-Dough” reboot at NBC, which there has been no word on yet. If that ends up being ordered to series at NBC, then it looks like Bergeron has moved on to other projects.

But if the game show reboot doesn’t move forward and if the price is right with Disney Plus, perhaps Bergeron would waltz back into the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom.

Fans Definitely Want to See It

Between the news that “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney Plus, plus the Llinares stepping down and the new report in The Sun that host Tyra Banks is also being shown the door, fans are clamoring for Bergeron to come back.

“I’ll pay [for Disney Plus] if Tom comes back!!!” wrote one fan on Facebook. Another fan added, “Get Tom back and we’ll watch again.”

Several other commenters on Facebook also mentioned how much they want to see Tom Back. And on Reddit, one fan begged Banks to “stay behind the camera” and for the show to “bring back Tom.”

Another Reddit commenter said the show “needs to go crawling on their knees to beg Tom to come back,” then get him a good co-host, like past dancers Jeannie Mai or Amanda Kloots.

And on one of Bergeron’s Instagram posts, a commenter wrote, “Please come home Tom! #DWTS needs to back up a Brinks truck to your house and beg your forgiveness. We want the world to be better and have the #GoodGuy win!”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus. It will be interesting to see how the move revamps the 16-year-old dancing competition series.

