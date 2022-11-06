DWTS Champ Reveals Huge Business Venture

Donald Driver is still “winning” a decade after scoring the mirrorball trophy on ”Dancing with the Stars”

The legendary Green Bay Packers Fall of Famer’s partnership with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd produced a win during the 14th season of the celebrity ballroom back in 2012. Ten years later, Driver has announced another big partnership.

Here’s what you need to know:

Donald Driver Has Partnered With a Popular Sandwich Shop Chain

In a post shared on his Instagram page on November 3, 2022, Driver was photographed standing in front of a Cousins sub shop in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Other pics showed the NFL star inside of the shop and helping out behind the counter and at the drive-through window.

In the caption to the post, Driver revealed that he is now a partner for the chain. “A dream come true!” he wrote. “I am now a co-owner of @cousinssubs!!! 20 years ago I wanted to be part of this family and now it’s official. Beyond blessed. Packer fans…. I expect to see you at my stores in Green Bay and the Fox Valley area.”

Driver’s post was met with comments from fans and famous friends.

“Congrats bro!!” wrote former NFL running back Brian Westbrook.

“Boom,” added comedian Deon Cole

“What about Donald’s McDonalds?” another fan cracked.

Driver’s DWTS partner, Peta Murgatroyd, also “liked” the post.

According to Cousins Instagram account, the chain is a Midwest-based sub sandwich restaurant that offers delivery and pickup for grilled and deli-fresh foods. In a separate post, the chain also announced the partnership with Driver and welcomed him to “the Cousins Subs family.”

Donald Driver Said He is ‘So Excited’ For His New Partnership

In a video message posted to Instagram, Driver was all smiles as he addressed fans with his big news.

“I’m so excited for this great opportunity to announce our partnership,” Driver said in the short clip. “I can’t wait. To all the fans out there, Cousins, this is the best opportunity for us. We’re gonna make some changes here. I love you guys!”

Driver’s partnership with the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain is the company’s first such joint venture agreement in its 50-year history, according to Biz Times. Cousins Subs CEO Christine Specht said the company was only interested in partnering with someone “who understand our mission and have the desire to help us grow” — and Driver fit the bill.

As part of the deal, Driver now co-owns restaurants located in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Appleton, and Neenah, Wisconsin.

In a statement, Driver added that he has wanted to be part Cousins ever since he ate his first sandwich there.

“From the time Cousins Subs first entered my life more than 20 years ago, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Driver said. “Delicious turkey sandwiches aside, I’ve always admired the amount of time and effort the brand dedicates to giving back to local communities.”

Driver is no stranger to giving back. In September 2022, he teamed up with the Packers and Sargento Foods for the Sargento Touchdowns for Hunger program, according to Packers News. The program donates dollars to charity for every touchdown the team scores.

