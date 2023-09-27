‘Heartbroken’ Donny Osmond Cancels Las Vegas Shows Due to Illness

Donny Osmond was forced to temporarily bow out of his Las Vegas show.

On September 26, 2023, the 65-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” season 9 champion posted a message to fans to reveal that he would be unable to perform previously scheduled shows for his solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas due to an unexpected setback.

Donny Osmond Announced He Had to Cancel at Least 2 Shows in Las Vegas Due to Illness

Osmond has been a performer since childhood and has been headlining a solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas since August 2021. In August 2023, it was confirmed that the residency will now go until late 2024, per the Los Angeles Times.

But in an Instagram message to fans, Osmond announced an unexpected break in his schedule.

In a message posted late on September 26, 2023, Osmond wrote:

“I am heartbroken to let you know that I will be canceling tonight and tomorrow shows at Harrah’s Las Vegas due to illness. The health and safety of everyone on stage and attending the show is the number one priority. I apologize in advance for any inconvenience that caused this cause and appreciate your understanding.”

The ”Puppy Love” singer included information on ticket refunds.

Concerned fans reacted in the comment section.

“Knowing how hard working you are it must be serious otherwise you’d be out there on stage. Feel better soon Donny. 💜💜💜,” one fan wrote to the singer.

“For you to cancel, you must be quite ill. Take care. Prayers for a speedy recovery. I am sure this is hard for an ultimate performer such as you!!” another fan agreed.

As of this writing, Osmond has not shared details on the illness that forced the cancelations.

Donny Osmond Has Been Forced to Cancel Shows in the Past

Given his long history with residencies, it’s no surprise that Osmond has canceled shows several times in the past. According to Express UK, in November 2022, Osmond canceled two of his Las Vegas shows after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Before that, Osmond and his sister Marie performed 1,730 shows together in Las Vegas, according to Good Morning America. But the siblings’ 11-year residency, which ended in 2019, did not always go on as planned.

According to People, the duo initially signed a six-week contract with the Flamingo Hotel & Casino Las Vegas in 2008, but the successful show kept getting extended. Sadly, two years in, the Osmonds were forced to put their show on hold following the sudden death of Marie’s son, Michael. In 2010, Playbill reported that five shows in March of that year were canceled following the family tragedy. Five more shows were later added on to the next month.

In 2022, Osmond spoke out about singer Adele’s decision to cancel her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. He told Fox News Digital that the pressure of performing in a big Las Vegas venue is “enormous.”

“I know exactly what she’s gone through,” Osmond said. “And, first of all, the pressure is enormous. That’s why I love the theater … the smaller theater, and I can get very intimate with this show.”

