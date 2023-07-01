DWTS Champ Introduces New Family Member: PHOTO

Donny Osmond has a new grandchild—and he’s totally smitten with him. In June 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 9 champion shared a photo to Instagram following the arrival of his newest grandchild, and fans gushed over the adorable shot.

Donny and his wife Debbie have five grown sons: Donald Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Josh, and between them, they’ve given the “Puppy Love” singer and his wife more than a dozen grandchildren.

Donny Osmond Gazed at His Grandson in the New Photo

In a photo shared to his Instagram page on June 29, 2023, Donny, 65, was pictured holding his new grandson, who was swaddled in a white blanket. The singer gazed lovingly at the baby boy who is the child of his son Chris and his wife Alta.

“Thank you, Chris and Alta for bringing another beautiful grandson into Debbie’s and my life. Welcome to our family, Dune Tyler Osmond. You truly are an angel from heaven. ❤️,” Donny captioned the photo.

Fans congratulated the singer on his family’s new arrival and noted how much he already adores the baby.

“Dune bug and his bapa! Nothing better than being safe in the arms of someone you love! 💙💙m” one fan wrote.

“Aww, you look and seem like a very devoted, loving grandparent. Very cute ❤️ but of course it runs in your family. Congratulations!” a second fan wrote to the singer.

“Congratulations to you all. ❤️🙌🙌 Mr Osmond, that look says it all,” another chimed in.

Donny Osmond’s Grandkids Call Him Bapa

Osmond is close to his grandchildren. The singer often shares family photos that feature him spending time with his grandkids, who call him “Bapa.” In 2017, he told The Guardian that four of his five sons had kids and that he spent a lot of time with them. “Four of our sons are now grown and we have eight grandchildren,” he said at the time. “We all make an effort to have weekends together as a family as often as we can.”

Fast forward a few years and there were a dozen Osmond grandchildren. In 2020, Donny announced that his eldest son Don wioudlk eb a father to four sons.

“Debbie and I are so delighted to share that our 12th grandbaby is on his way!” he wrote at the time. “Our son Don and daughter-in-law Jessi are expecting their 4th son. They will now have a cute quartet, and we can hardly wait to meet this precious little baby boy. 💙 Possibly 1/1/21. Wouldn’t that be cool. We’ll see. 😊 #grandbabiesarethebest.” The proud grandpa later revealed that his grandson, Christian, was born a few days early, on December 29, 2020.

According to Closer Weekly, as of November 2022, Donny had 13 grandchildren. In addition to Don Jr.’s four sons with his wife Jessica, his son Brandon has four boys, his son Jeremy has three kids, and his son Joshua has one son, Beckham. Chris Osmond and his wife Alta share newborn Dune and one other child.

