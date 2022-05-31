DWTS Winner Marks Major Career Milestone

It has been nearly 13 years since Donny Osmond won ”Dancing with the Stars.”

At age 51, the season 9 champion was crowned the oldest winner ever on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, and as a bonus, he made it farther than his sister Marie, who had competed on the show four seasons earlier.

“I beat Marie!” Osmond told “Good Morning America” at the time. “I am really proud of this. I am the oldest recipient of the Mirror Ball Trophy.”

Osmond hasn’t slowed down since his DWTS days. In 2019, he and his sister completed an 11-year residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The duo performed a whopping 1,730 shows before ending their long Vegas run, according to The New York Daily News.

But Donny Osmond’s goodbye to Vegas was short-lived, and he has now marked his own milestone in Sin City.

Donny Osmond Hit a Milestone Number With His Solo Residency

Less than two years after wrapping his residency with Marie, Donny Osmond found himself back on the Vegas stage—this time solo. In August 2021, Osmond kicked off his first-ever solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas. He told the Las Vegas Sun that performing at Harrah’s was a full-circle moment for him.

“It’s kind of interesting because when I was about 6 or 7 years old, I was the first act, with my brothers, to open Harrah’s in Tahoe. We were opening for Phyllis Diller,” he told the outlet. ”Here I am all these years later back at Harrah’s, so really, I am home.”

On May 29, 2002, Osmond revealed that he hit a major career milestone as he marked 100 solo shows at Harrah’s. “I’m celebrating 100 amazing shows here at @harrahsvegas and I couldn’t be happier,” he captioned an Instagram pic. “Thank you to everyone for coming out to all of these shows and for making this possible! Here’s to many more to come.”

Osmond received support from friends and fans on his Harrah’s milestone.

“What a tremendous accomplishment and amazing show! Congratulations on the [100],” came a comment from the official Harrah’s Instagram page.

“Congratulations my friend. Awesome!” wrote fellow Vegas performer, magician Criss Angel.

“You are an amazing performer and talent,” another fan wrote. “Thank you for continuing to share your gifts with your fans. It’s so generous of you.”

Donny Osmond Takes Fans Through His Whole Career During His Show

Osmond’s residency has already been extended through 2022, so he will hit even bigger show numbers by the time he leaves Vegas for good.

According to the Caesars.com website, Osmond’s solo residency is “a dynamic, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world.”

In addition to his hits such as “Puppy Love” and “Soldier of Love,” Osmond does a rhyme-filled “rap” of his six-decade career, according to People. He also lets the audience request songs from any time in his career. When one fan asked him to sing his 1973 song “A Million to One,” he actually forgot the words because he hadn’t performed the song in years, he told the outlet.

“I’ve been performing for many, many years and it looks like I’ll be performing for another year,” Osmond said of his Vegas extension.

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Reacts to ABC Dropping DWTS