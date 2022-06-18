DWTS Champ Donny Osmond Shares Rare Throwback From Before He Was Famous

Donny Osmond has been in show business his entire life.

In 1963, at the age of 5, the future ”Dancing with the Stars” season 9 champ famously made his television debut on “The Andy Williams Show,” alongside his brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay Osmond’s barbershop quartet. Little Donny wouldn’t become famous until a few years later when he joined the family group, and it wasn’t long after that he soared to teen idol status with a solo career in the early 1970s.

Osmond frequently shares nostalgic throwbacks from his early days, but he recently posted a rare pic that was very special.

Donny Osmond Showed Off His Very First Press Photo With His Brothers

In a June 2022 Instagram post, Osmond shared a throwback of him as a young boy holding the first press photo that he posed for with his brothers. In the pic, the future “Puppy Love” singer was all smiles as he held a black and white photo of him and his older brothers all dressed in matching shirts.

“This is me holding our first official press photo back in 1966,” he captioned the post. “Little me had no idea how much he would accomplish in his life!”

Fans reacted to the post, with many commenting on the “adorable” young Osmond.

“What a wonderful, very special & ‘poignant’ photo! So happy for all the great success/career this sweet ‘little Donny’ has!” one fan wrote.

“The boy did good,” another agreed.

Another fan pointed out that most children don’t have a clue about their what their future life achievements will be at that young age. And another called out Osmond for patting himself on the back.

“Wow, what an egotistical thing to say. You had a LOT of help, Donny. Geez,” one commenter wrote.

Donny Osmond’s Career is Still Going Strong

Osmond’s career has spanned six decades. According to Goldmine magazine, he has released 65 albums, earned 33 gold records, and has sold over 100 million albums. He previously described his days as a 1970s teen idol “exhilarating.”

“It was… euphoric to hit the stage and all these thousands of girls were screaming your name. What guy wouldn’t want that?” Osmond told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview.

In the mid 1970s, he also scored an ABC variety with his sister, Marie. A career lull in the 1980s ended with his breakout hit “Soldier of Love,” and Osmond then spread his wings with a five-year Broadway run in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in the 1990s.

In the 2000s, Osmond and his sister headlined an 11-year residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. According to The New York Daily News, the brother-sister duo performed 1,730 shows during their award-winning residency.

“We won ‘Best Show in Vegas’, ‘Best Performers in Vegas’, and I personally beat Celine Dion as ‘Best Singer’,” Osmond told the Delco Times in 2021. “I’m telling everybody about that, even though it may sound egotistical. Man, I’m proud of that one. I took her down.”

The siblings’ residency ended in November 2019, and in August 2021, Osmond kicked off his first-ever solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

“It’s kind of interesting because when I was about 6 or 7 years old, I was the first act, with my brothers, to open Harrah’s in Tahoe,” he told the Las Vegas Sun. “We were opening for Phyllis Diller. Here I am all these years later back at Harrah’s, so really, I am home.”

Even with all of his career accomplishments, Osmond once told Entertainment Weekly that his time on “Dancing with the Stars” stands out “right at the top.” In 2009, he won the 9th season of the celebrity ballroom competition at age 51, and more than a decade later he remains the show’s oldest mirrorball champion.

“I don’t think I’ve worked harder for any accolade than I have this one,” he said of DWTS. “When you record an album and it goes platinum … yeah, you’re in the studio and you work hard for months, but it’s not like your whole body hurts. Maybe you get a little hoarse and tired. But on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ everything hurts.”

