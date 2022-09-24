Former DWTS Contestant Kisses Donny Osmond & Tells His Wife She’s ‘Not’ Sorry

A “Dancing With the Stars” contestant had the chance to live out her teenage fantasy – and she didn’t care who was watching.

Sherri Shepherd was a contestant on the 14th season of “DWTS,” where she was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy. In September 2022, the 55-year-old former “The View” co-host made a major career move with the debut of her own self-titled talk show.

According to the official Sherri Show website, the show is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York City and will feature celebrity interviews, experts, and more. Shepherd has already welcomed some big names to her chatfest, including actor Danny DeVito and Pussycat Doll alum turned “DWTS” champ, Nicole Scherzinger.

And on September 22, Shepherd caught up with yet another “DWTS” winner, but she got up close and personal with him.

Sherri Shepherd Kissed Donny Osmond on Her Show

On the “Sherri” show, Shepherd introduced “legendary” singer Donny Osmond as a guest. Osmond made a grand entrance by running a lap around the studio to high-five the audience before lifting Shepherd up and twirling her around.

The “Puppy Love” singer was a major teen idol in the 1970s, and his face was plastered on everything from posters to lunch boxes. On Shepherd’s show, he got right into something he knew about her past fandom for him.

“I know you had a poster of me,” Osmond said to Shepherd. “I remember you telling me on a talk show that you used to kiss it.”

“I used to kiss your poster all the time Donny,” Shepherd laughed.

Osmond then suggested that they ”recreate” the moment live. “I’ve been tested I’m Covid-free!” he said.

Osmond and Shepherd went in for a kiss on the lips, then the singer then walked over to the camera to deliver a message to his wife of more than 40 years: “Honey if you’re watching, I’m sorry,” he said.

But Shepherd got the last word in. She addressed the camera — and Osmond’s wife — with, “If you’re watching, I’m not!”

Fans reacted on Twitter.

“I too had Donny’s poster up and kissed it morning and night! You go Sherri!” one fan tweeted.

Donny Osmond Has Been Married to His Wife, Debbie, Since 1978

Longtime fans know that Osmond has been married for more than 40 years to his high school sweetheart, Debbie. In a Facebook post, he once revealed, “I first met Debbie when she was 15 years old. She was the hot babe cheerleader in town and dated my brother Jay before she dated me. It took me 3 whole years to win her heart and convince her to marry me.”

When Osmond married his wife on May 8, 1978, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, his father feared it would mark the end of his success as a teen idol.

“While the world knew me as a teen idol, and the Osmonds fame was at its height, I began secretly dating Debbie Glenn,” Osmond told The Guardian in 2017. “By the time I was 19, I knew I was in love and had to do something right for me. When I told my dad, he said, ‘Well, there goes your career, but this is ushering in your personal life.’”

Osmond and his wife went on to have five sons together, Donald, Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Josh.

