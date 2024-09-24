DWTS Season 33 Elimination Predictions: Who Seems Likely to Head Home in Week 2?

Episode 2 of “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 brings the first elimination of the new season. In fact, ABC revealed during the DWTS premiere, there would be a double elimination during the September 24 show.

Who is predicted to be headed home? Will Anna Delvey be sent home, as many viewers hope? Can Eric Roberts and Reginald VelJohnson overcome their lackluster debut performances?

Eric Roberts & Britt Stewart Seem Likely to Be in Danger of Elimination

ABC’s press release for week 2 of “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 confirmed the double elimination. The network noted that the judges’ scores and viewer votes from both the premiere and the September 24 performances would be combined to determine the double elimination.

As Entertainment Weekly shared after the September 17 premiere, the judges’ top score went to Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong for their tango.

The scoreboard read as follows:

Kinney and Armstrong: 23 out of 30

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach: 22 out of 30

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson: 21 out of 30

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold: 21 out of 30

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson: 20 out of 30

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber: 19 out of 30

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy: 19 out of 30

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten: 18 out of 30

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko: 18 out of 30

Delvey and Ezra Sosa: 18 out of 30

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov: 17 out of 30

VelJohnson and Emma Slater: 16 out of 30

Roberts and Britt Stewart: 15 out of 30

Although surprises can and do happen, the top third of the leaderboard can almost certainly feel confident they will be safe in week 2.

The betting site Bovada has odds listed for the week 2 “Dancing with the Stars” elimination. According to their odds, Roberts and Stewart may be in trouble when it comes to the double elimination.

Other couples that may be at risk, according to Bovada’s odds, include Delvey, VelJohnson, and Spelling.

The site’s odds suggest that both Parks and Nader have slightly better, but not fantastic, odds of avoiding elimination.

DWTS Fans Seem Consistent in Their Predictions

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have shared their predictions in a handful of different Reddit threads. The general consensus appears to be that Delvey, VelJohnson, and Roberts definitely have reason to worry.

“As much as I love him, I think Reggie is going this week…As to the second person, it’s a toss up between Anna and Eric,” one Redditor suggested.

“I really hope it’s Anna and Brooks but I think Eric and Reggie,” another fan commented.

“Who I think: Eric and Brooks Who I want: Reginald and Anna,” predicted another Reddit user.

“Definitely Eric and either Tori or Reginald…I think Anna generated enough talk to stay safe for a few rounds,” shared someone else.

“I don’t see Erick (sic) and Reggie both leaving, maybe one of them,” predicted a different Redditor.

Some “Dancing with the Stars” fans think Delvey and VelJohnson might avoid elimination for at least one week, due to the popularity of Sosa and Slater.

Fans seem consistent in believing Roberts is likely gone during the double elimination. Many fans suggest Delvey or VelJohnson will also head home, although Nader and Spelling’s names pop up somewhat regularly throughout the prediction threads, too.

“It should be 2 of Eric/Reggie/Anna. but I also think Tori and Brooks could be in the danger zone too,” suggested another Reddit user.

Fan Interactions Online Might Provide Some Hints

The likes and view totals of the first performances on the “Dancing with the Stars” YouTube and Instagram pages could give fans making predictions some insight, too.

Nader and VelJohnson’s premiere performances seemed to drive the least fan engagement. Delvey did better, but both Spelling and Roberts had some mediocre engagement showings, too.