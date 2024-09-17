Dwight Howard Height: How Tall Is the DWTS Contestant?

Dwight Howard is competing on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.” He is one of the tallest competitor to ever appear on the show, standing at 6-feet-10-inches. For reference, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who competed on season 26, is 7-feet, 2-inches tall.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Howard, 38, was asked about the first thing he noticed when meeting his season 33 dance partner, Daniella Karagach. “How tall I am,” he responded; Karagach is just 5-feet, 2-inches, tall.

“But, after that, our like, energy, our chemistry and everything just shined through. So, I don’t even see our height as being a problem,” he said. But Karagach had a different idea.

“Just you wait! Honestly though? All I could ask is for him to just an open mind to this whole process. And he already does. He is already the most amazing partner,” she said.

Some Fans Are Worried About the Height Difference Between Dwight Howard & Daniella Karagach

Howard and Karagach’s height difference has been a major topic of discussion leading up to the “Dancing With the Stars” premiere. In fact, when the couple photos were released earlier this month, theirs got particular attention. The reason? Karagach had to stand on a box just to fit better in the frame.

Couple that with other photos of the duo on social media, and some fans are really concerned that the two won’t be able to overcome their height difference.

“Oh my goodness! I saw a video of her showing their height difference and it’s going to be a challenge for them! I didn’t realize how much taller he was than her,” one person wrote.

“I’m very curious as to how theyll do as it is, given the HUGE height difference,” someone else said.

“Factor in the height and the problematic past and I think that they won’t be receiving many votes and I could see them out as early as the 3rd elimination,” a third comment read.

Daniella Karagach Won Her Only Mirrorball Trophy With Another Former NBA Star

Karagach was partnered with Iman Shumpert on season 30 0f “Dancing With the Stars.” Despite their height difference — Shumpert is 6-feet, 5-inches tall — the two managed to win the Mirrorball Trophy that season.

The two quickly realized that they’d have to make some major changes in order to make ballroom work for them. Before long, they were whipping around the dance floor and their scores reflected their drive, passion, and improvement.

After the season ended, Karagach said she was open to having more NBA stars as partners.

“I’m casting new partners as we speak,” she told Screenrant. “LeBron, hit me up. Next season [of] Dancing With The Stars. I told you, you gotta get Kyrie [Irving]. He’s mellow, man. Footwork. Guys with good footwork,” she added.

Fans will have all eyes on Karagach as she will be forced to get even more creative on season 33, since Howard is another five inches taller than Shumpert. Will another Mirrorball Trophy be in reach? We’ll have to watch to find out.

Season 33 of DWTS premieres on Tuesday, September 17.

