DWTS Season 33 Competitor Dubbed Biggest Threat

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Dwight Howard has been dubbed the season’s biggest threat. Howard’s co-stars think that he will be the one to beat when it comes to the Mirrorball Trophy.

While doing press on September 4, Howard was asked how he feels about how his co-stars are viewing him and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach.

“Thank you guys. We’re going to just go out there and really give it our best. I know everybody’s expecting us to do so many great things, but it starts with day one,” Howard told Us Weekly. “Practice makes perfect. We’re gonna go out there and I’m gonna make sure I do whatever I can to give my partner the best opportunity for us to shine out there,” he added.

Howard played in the NBA before joining the Taiwan Mustangs as part of The Asian Tournament. He’s no stranger to reality competition television, either; he competed on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” in 2023.

Dwight Howard Named His Biggest Competition

During an “Ask Me Anything” with “Good Morning America,” a few of Howard’s DWTS co-stars admitted that he’s their biggest competition. Those people include Ilona Maher, Danny Amendola, and Joey Graziadei.

In his interview with Us Weekly, Howard was asked who he thinks his biggest competition is. His response? His own partner.

“She’s tough, but you know what? I just can’t wait to learn from her. I can’t wait to go through the journey. A lot of people will talk about the mirrorball, but the whole journey is the best part. Hopefully, at the end of that journey we’ll be holding up — well, I’ll be holding her up. I’ll be holding her up and she’ll be holding the trophy up,” he told the outlet.

Dwight Howard’s Odds to Win Season 33 Are High

According to betting experts at VegasInsider, Howard has a pretty good shot at winning season 33 — but there is one person who is edging him out. Gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is leading the pack with 4:1 odds, according to stats sent to Heavy.

“The prince of the pommel, Stephen Nedoroscik has stormed into an early lead here in the odds. His gymnastic prowess will serve him well no doubt,” a spokesperson for VegasInsider told Heavy via email.

Howard is the next favorite, with 5:1 odds, following by former NFLer Danny Amendola at 6:1 odds.

“A potentially surprise pick here would be Dwight Howard – despite his height he was known for his athleticism during his days in the NBA. We’ll see if this will translate into dancing ability, but with odds of 5/1 we think he could go far in the competition,” the spokesperson said.

VegasInsider also shared odds on which season 33 star is most likely to be eliminated first — and that’s Anna Delvey.

“The convicted con artist, Anna Delvey is our favorite to be voted off first, but we’ll see if she can’t capture the hearts of viewers,” the site’s spokesperson continued. The pick is probably unsurprising, given that she’s the most controversial star of season 33, given her backstory.

Other popular names for early eliminations include “Family Matters” actor Reginald VelJohnson (4:1 odds) and Eric Roberts (5:1 odds).

