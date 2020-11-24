DWTS 2020 Winner: Who Won Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Tonight

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars came to an end tonight with a two-hour finale, with one celebrity and their professional dance partner crowned the season champions and winners of the coveted mirror ball trophy.

What happened during the DWTS season 29 finale, and who won? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Finale Recap

With one night left in the live season 29 competition, the four finalist couples remaining were Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Nev Schulmann and Jenna Johnson, and Nelly and Daniella Karagach.

Heading into the finale, the finalist leaderboard from last week’s semifinals was as follows:

– Kaitlyn and Artem: 60 points out of 60.

– Nev and Jenna: 60 points out of 60.

– Justina and Sasha: 58 out of 60.

– Nelly and Daniella: 56 out of 60.

