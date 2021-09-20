How to Vote for Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Premiere

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing will be relying on their fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition.

The celebrity contestants and professional dancers join judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli as well as executive producer and host Tyra Banks in the ballroom.

There will be no eliminations on the first night of the competition, according to the press release about the premiere.

How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Contestants

There will be no elimination for the first episode, but there is still a way to vote and support your favorite contestants.

There are two voting methods available to viewers watching each episode live this season: online on ABC.com, or via SMS text messaging.

Here are the numbers for voting:

For JoJo Siwa, Text JOJO to 21523

For The Miz, text MIZ to 21523

For Sunisa Lee, text SUNI to 21523

For Amanda Kloots, text AMANDA to 21523

For Brian Austin Green, text BRIAN to 21523

For Iman Shumpert, text IMAN to 21523

For Olivia Jade, text OLIVIA to 21523

For Kenya Moore, text KENYA to 21523

For Matt James, text MATT to 21523

For Jimmie Allen, text JIMMIE to 21523

For Melanie C, text MELANIE to 21523

For Christine Chiu, text Christine to 21523

For Melora Hardin, text MELORA to 21523

For Cody Rigsby, text CODY to 21523

For Martin Kove, text MARTIN to 21523

According to the press release, voting for the premiere will close at 5 a.m. EDT on September 22, 2021.

The press release states, “Both the viewer votes and the judges’ scores from the premiere will carry over and be combined with judges’ scores and viewer votes from week two.”

After week two, the live vote will always be combined with the judges’ scores to determine who moves on and who is sent home.

You can cast a total of 10 votes per voting method per contestant, meaning that you’re able to vote for your favorite pair up to 20 times if you utilize the online tools as well as text messages.

Each Celebrity and Pro Will Perform on the Premiere

Spoiler warning: Do not read on if you want the performances to be a surprise when you tune in to the season premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here are the dances each celebrity and pro partnership will be performing on the first night of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30:

Country singer Jimmie Allen dancing the Tango to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E.

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) dancing the Foxtrot to “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Spice Girl Melanie C dancing the Cha Cha to “Wannabe” by Spice Girls

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) dancing the Tango to “Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) dancing the Tango to “Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer

Influencer Olivia Jade dancing the Salsa to “Juice” by Lizzo

Matt James (“The Bachelor”)dancing the Cha Cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots dancing the Tango to “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez, Pit Bull

Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) dancing the Paso Doble to “You’re The Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee dancing the Jive to “Stay” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) dancing the Cha Cha to “Butter” by BTS

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) dancing the Foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Celebrity Fitness Guru Cody Rigsby dancing the Tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) dancing the Jive to “Hey Ya!” by Outkast

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa dancing the Quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

