How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022 Season 31 Premiere

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022, and the celebrities and professional dancers who are competing will be relying on their fans to vote them through to the next round of the competition.
The celebrity contestants and professional dancers join judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as well as host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro in the ballroom.
There will be one elimination on the first night of the competition, so couples will be relying on the live vote to make it through to the next round.
During the episode, scores from the judges are combined with votes from viewers to decide which couple will be the one sent home at the end of the night.
How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Contestants
There are two ways to vote for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.
First, you can visit DisneyPlus.com/vote and select your favorite couple after creating an account or logging in to your existing account. No Disney Plus subscription is required to vote.
Second, you can simply text in to vote. To text to vote, text the contestant’s name to the number 21523
Here is how to vote for each celebrity:
- Joseph Baena & Daniella Karagach: Text JOSEPH to 21523
- Selma Blair & Sasha Farber: Text SELMA to 21523
- Wayne Brady & Witney Carson: Text WAYNE to 21523
- Sam Champion & Cheryl Burke: Text SAM to 21523
- Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas: Text CHARLI to 21523
- Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev: Text ARTEM to 21523
- Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten: Text JESSIE to 21523
- Teresa Giudice & Pasha Pashkov: Text TERESA to 21523
- Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki: Text VINNY to 21523
- Cheryl Ladd & Louis van Amstel: Text CHERYL to 21523
- Jason Lewis & Peta Murgatroyd: Text JASON to 21523
- Shangela & Gleb Savchenko: Text SHANGELA to 21523
- Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong: Text JORDIN to 21523
- Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: Text GABBY to 21523
- Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart: Text DANIEL to 21523
- Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater: Text TREVOR to 21523
Voting closes after the last performance of the night. There is a limit of 10 votes per person, per couple, per voting method, meaning that each person can vote for their favorite couple up to 20 times, per the rules.
All ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Premiere Performances
Here are all the performances to expect for episode one of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31:
- TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Cha Cha to “Savage (Major Lazer Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion
- Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Cha Cha to “Lady Marmelade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya & P!nk
- Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Quickstep to “Dancing With Myself” by Billy Idol
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Tango to “Barbra Streisand” by Duck Sauce
- Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Tango to “We Found Love” by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Salsa to ‘Titi Me Pregunto’ by Bad Bunny
- Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a Cha Cha to “Got To Give It Up” by Marvin Gaye
- Jason Lewis and pro Peta Murgatroyd will perform a Cha Cha to “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk ft. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers
- Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Salsa to “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls
- Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Cha Cha to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jive to “As It Was” by Harry Styles
- Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Jive to “Pump It” by the Black Eyed Peas
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Viennese Waltz to “The Time of My Life” by David Cook
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Cha Cha to “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)” by Carl Carlton
- Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Foxtrot to “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John & Britney Spears