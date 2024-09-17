DWTS 33 Premiere Spoilers & Predictions

Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” begins on September 17 and DWTS fans are eager to watch. Thirteen couples will dance during the premiere, and voting will begin right away. There are already predictions swirling for the potential frontrunners and everybody will get their first taste of how tough the competition will be during the premiere.

What can fans expect from the season 33 DWTS premiere?

The DWTS Premiere Will Include the Cha Cha, Tango, Salsa, Foxtrot & Jive

ABC teased the first dances in their press release. The season 33 premiere will open with a performance to the Majestic, the Jammin Kid & Celine Dion song “Set My Heart on Fire (I’m Alive x And the Beat Goes On).” Jamal Sims choreographed the piece.

Former NFL star Danny Amendola and his partner Witney Carson will dance the tango for their first performance. Their song is the Shaboozey and David Guetta song “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix].”

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa have a cha cha for their debut performance. They will use Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson also have the cha cha. Their performance will use the Tyler Hubbard song “Dancin’ in the Country.”

NBA star Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach will dance a salsa to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

“Zombies” star Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong are dancing a tango to Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!”

Olympian Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten will use Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” for their cha cha.

Model Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are doing a tango to Britney Spears’ “Piece of Me.”

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold are using the Queen song “Don’t Stop Me Now” for their jive.

Reality television star Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy are dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman.” They will perform a cha cha.

Actor Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart have the cha cha. They are using the Bob Seger song “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov are doing a foxtrot to the P!nk song “Trustfall.”

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber will perform a cha cha to Miley Cyrus’ song “Flowers.

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater are dancing a salsa to the Boyz II Men song “Motownphilly.”

Winner Predictions Are Already Swirling

Who are the early frontrunners to win season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars”? Once the cast was announced, Gold Derby shared their thoughts on the likely contestants to watch with some early predictions.

As Gold Derby noted, two Olympians joined the season 33 cast, which could be an advantage for them. However, unlike previous winners Laurie Hernandez and Shawn Johnson, neither Maher nor Nedoroscik have the advantage of coming from women’s gymnastics.

For the first time, there are two Bachelor Nation stars in the cast. “The Bachelor” fans are excited to see Graziadei dance with Johnson, but the last-minute addition of Tran could split the power of the Bachelor Nation fans.

Karagach won with basketball player Iman Shumpert in season 30, so she may be one to keep an eye on in season 33 with Howard.

The betting site Bovada currently has Nedoroscik as the favorite to win. Howard and Maher are ranked next, with Amendola after them. The site’s initial odds and predictions to win rank VelJohnson last, with Spelling and Roberts just above him.

Everybody’s predictions could shift significantly after viewers get a chance to see the celebrities and their partners hit the dance floor during the season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” premiere, though.