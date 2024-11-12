DWTS 500th Episode Will Have Fans in Tears With Planned Tribute

Fans of “Dancing with the Stars” should get set for an emotional night.

On November 12, 2024, the remaining season 33 contestants will pay homage to six iconic performances from the past 32 seasons as it celebrates its 500th Episode, per an ABC press release.

There will also be a look back at the ever-growing cast over the years. Over 33 seasons there have been 54 pro dancers, 394 celebrity contestants, and a judges panel that suffered a terrible loss in 2023.

Hours before the live show aired on ABC, People magazine shared a preview video that featured a “tear-jerking tribute” to one of “Dancing With the Stars” most beloved cast members.

The sneak peek gave a look at some of the most memorable moments from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition since its 2005 debut, including flashbacks of the previous 32 winners. The fast-paced clip then slowed down as footage of late judge Len Goodman appeared onscreen. Goodman, an original judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” died from bone cancer in 2023.

Len Goodman Was Honored by DWTS Producers

In the 500th Episode teaser, Goodman was seen on the judges panel. A moment from the first episode after his death then played as host Alfonso Riberio announced that the “Dancing With the Stars” trophy was renamed the Len Goodman mirrorball trophy in Goodman’s honor.

In 2023, executive producer Conrad Green told USA Today that he expected the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy would be “be lifted on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl.”

“We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he’s had to ‘Dancing With the Stars’and how much he meant to all of us,” Green added.

In October 2023, the pro dancers performed a “Moon River” dance tribute to Goodman. Footage from that dance also played in the 500th Episode teaser.

Fans were bawling before the 500th Episode even aired on ABC.

“That dance for Len and renaming the mirror ball made me blubber like a baby. It’s not the same without him ❤️🙌,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“The Len Goodman Tribute dance 😭😭 Every time I cry thinking about it 😭😭,” another added.

“I won’t be crying, y’all be cryin’🥺🥹,” another fan wrote.

“Already have wine and Tissues 😢 Len will definitely look down at Y’all tonight ❤️,” added another fan.

Len Goodman Can Never be Replaced

The “Dancing With the Stars” judges panel includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli . There have been several guest judges in the months since Goodman’s death, including Rosie Perez, Gene Simmons, and Mark Ballas. There are no plans to permanently replace Goodman.

“I’ve always felt Len is irreplaceable,” Green told Entertainment Weekly in 2022. “He’s such an important part of the history of the show and such an important part of the reason the show is successful [with] his honesty, his specialist ballroom knowledge, and him coming genuinely from that world. His legacy of what he’s brought to the show is amazing. It was never in my mind to replace him.”